By Vatican News, OSV News

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV approved the canonization of a new saint and paved the way for the beatification of 55 martyrs from the Spanish Civil War in a decree signed Nov. 21.

The pope recognized a miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Cecília Schelingová, a religious sister of the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Holy Cross, who was martyred for her witness to the faith in communist-run Czechoslovakia in 1955 and can now be canonized as a saint.

She will be proclaimed a saint due to the miraculous healing in 2008 that has been attributed to her intercession. The beneficiary was an American Protestant man who had been diagnosed with abdominal adenocarcinoma, together with lesions believed likely to be metastatic in origin. As his condition worsened and he was considered terminally ill, his medical treatments were discontinued. It was then that a family friend invoked Blessed Cecília’s intercession. Inexplicably, the man awoke and began eating again. His condition gradually improved until he made a complete recovery.

Pope Leo also approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of Venerable Rosa Staltari, a Daughter of Mary Most Holy Co-Redemptrix, who will be beatified, in addition to approving the beatification of Father José Gómez Llor and 54 companions, who were killed out of hatred for the faith during the Spanish Civil War.

Soon-to-be St. Cecília Schelingová

Blessed Cecilia Schelingová, also known as Sister Zdenka, devoted herself tirelessly to caring for the sick. She was recognized as a martyr by the Church for her witness to the faith during the years of the communist regime in what was then Czechoslovakia. She was beatified by St. John Paul II on Sept. 14, 2003.

Born in 1916 in Krivá, in Slovakia’s Orava region, she dedicated her life to serving the most vulnerable in hospitals. She distinguished herself through her professional expertise and her loving care for patients, according to the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

When severe persecution of the Catholic Church began in 1948, convents were closed, religious orders dissolved, and priests, consecrated religious, and laypeople imprisoned. Sister Zdenka fearlessly came to the aid of a priest who had been hospitalized in Bratislava after being arrested and tortured.

Fearing that he would be deported to Siberia once he recovered, she organized his escape with the help of several collaborators. She subsequently attempted to help other priests and seminarians but was arrested along with several other sisters. Accused of treason, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison and deprived of her civil rights for 10 years. During her imprisonment, between 1952 and 1954, she endured violent interrogations, abuse, and torture.

After a tumor was discovered, she underwent surgery in Prague and was subsequently transferred to the prison in Pardubice, one of the harshest in the country. As her health deteriorated and she reached the terminal stage of her illness, she was released following an amnesty. She died on July 31, 1955, in Trnava, at age 38.

Pope approves miracle attributed to Sister Rosa Staltari

“Light of faith: a journey of peace towards Jesus.” These are the final words written by Sister Rosa Staltari, affectionately known by everyone as Rosella, in a small calendar. She will soon be beatified. Pope Francis declared her “venerable” on Dec. 21, 2020.

Born on May 3, 1951, in Antonimina, Calabria, into a very poor family, her religious vocation gradually took shape.

Guided by her spiritual director, Father Vittorio Dante Forno, at age 18 she entered the religious congregation he had co-founded, the Congregation of the Daughters of Mary Most Holy Co-Redemptrix. She accepted her delicate state of health with faith and patience, despite frequent convulsive episodes and fainting spells for which no cause could be identified.

She was sent to Palermo to work at a center for orphans that also operated a nursery. There, she devoted herself to the teaching and education of orphaned girls. She died unexpectedly at age 22.

The miracle leading to her future beatification is the healing of a man from Calabria, Italy, attributed to her intercession. He had suffered from respiratory problems and was subsequently diagnosed with lung cancer. He later fell into a coma with a severe septic condition and received the anointing of the sick. After several people prayed for him, invoking Sister Rosa’s help, his condition improved unexpectedly. A few weeks later, he returned to normal life. He also embraced the faith and became involved in the life of the Church and the sacraments.

Spanish Civil War martyrs

Father José Gómez Llor and 54 companions from the Diocese of Cartagena, Spain, are now set to be beatified. Recognized as martyrs, they courageously bore witness to their faith during the religious persecution of the 1930s in Spain, sacrificing their lives for it.

In 1936, with the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War, churches and monasteries were destroyed or desecrated. All forms of public worship were prohibited, and priests, friars, nuns, and laypeople were killed simply because of their faith or their membership in the Church. Father José Gómez Llor, a priest who served as master of ceremonies at the Cathedral of Murcia and as chaplain in several convents, was among them.

Despite the civil war and the persecution of the Church, he continued to celebrate Mass and wear his cassock. Captured by Marxist soldiers during the night of Aug. 11-12, he was killed while praying the rosary. Other priests, religious, seminarians, and laypeople in the Diocese of Cartagena were also murdered because they refused to renounce their faith. Many of them, following the example of Christ, forgave their executioners before dying.

Pope Leo recognizes heroic virtue of 14-year-old girl, 2 priests

The pope also promulgated decrees recognizing the heroic virtues of three Servants of God, a 14-year-old girl and two priests, who all can now be recognized as “venerable.”

Among those declared venerable is Father Angelo Lolli, (1880-1958), a priest and founder of the Work of Saint Thérèse of the Child Jesus and the Little Family of Saint Thérèse of the Child Jesus, and Father Abundio García Román, (1906-1989), a Spanish priest and founder of the Hermandades del Trabajo and the Missionaries of Labour.

Fourteen-year-old Giulia Gabrieli, who died in 2011 from cancer in northern Italy, was also recognized for her heroic virtue. She transformed her two-year battle with cancer into a spiritual journey, writing before her death, “Now I know that my story can end in only two ways: either, thanks to a miracle, with a complete recovery, which I ask the Lord for because I have so many projects to accomplish, and I would like to be the one to accomplish them. Or by meeting the Lord, which is a beautiful thing. Both are beautiful endings.”

Cutline for featured image: Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, addresses Pope Leo XIV in this file photo from June 13, 2025. Pope Leo XIV approved the canonization of a new saint and paved the way for the beatification of 55 martyrs from the Spanish Civil War in a decree signed on Nov. 21, 2026. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)