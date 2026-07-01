Skip to main content Scroll Top

Pope Leo calls all Christians to celebrate 2033 anniversary of Christ’s redemption together

July 1, 2026

By Courtney Mares
OSV News

ROME — Pope Leo XIV has called on all Christians to work together toward the celebration of 2033, when the Catholic Church will mark an extraordinary Jubilee Year commemorating 2,000 years since the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The pope expressed this hope during a June 30 audience with an Orthodox delegation from the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, who traveled to Rome for the June 29 feast of Sts. Peter and Paul and joined Pope Leo for prayer at the tomb of St. Peter in the crypt beneath St. Peter’s Basilica at the end of the papal Mass for the feast day.

“Your presence amongst us expresses the fraternal closeness of our sister Church in Constantinople and of its shepherd and guide, His All Holiness Bartholomew, Ecumenical Patriarch,” the pope told the delegation June 30.

“I once again express my heartfelt gratitude for this visit, as well as for your personal commitment and that of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to promoting the holy cause of Christian unity,” he said.

Pope Leo used the meeting to look ahead to 2033, when the Church will observe a Jubilee year marking two millennia since the passion, death, and resurrection of Christ. He expressed hope that the milestone could become a shared moment for all Christians.

“May the journey towards the celebration of the second millennium of the Redemption in 2033 be undertaken together by all the Christian denominations of the world, rediscovering the gift and the call to be witnesses to the Risen One,” he said.

The pope’s remarks build on a vision he first laid out publicly during his first international trip to Turkey and Lebanon in November when he told Christian leaders in Turkey that he hoped they might gather in Jerusalem in 2033 to mark the anniversary together — specifically in the Cenacle, the traditional site of the Last Supper, where Jesus washed his disciples’ feet, and which is also venerated as the site of Pentecost, according to the Holy See Press Office.

Pope Leo pointed to last year’s commemoration of the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea as an example of an anniversary that was marked jointly by Catholics, Orthodox, and other Christian communities. The pope took part in an ecumenical prayer service hosted by Patriarch Bartholomew on Nov. 28 at Iznik, Turkey, the site of ancient Nicaea, during his apostolic visit to the country.

“This celebration offered an eloquent testimony to the communion that already exists amongst those who share faith in God, the Father of all, and who believe in Jesus Christ, as Lord and Son of God, and in the Holy Spirit, who inspires us and leads us to the fullness of truth and unity,” the pope told the delegation.

“That commemorative event made clear that the Nicene Creed must be the foundation and guiding principle of this ecumenical journey, offering the model of true unity within legitimate diversity: Unity in the Trinity, Trinity in Unity,” he added.

Preparations for 2033 are already underway in some parts of the Catholic world. The Archdiocese of Denver last year launched a nine-year novena leading up to the Jubilee.

During the audience, the pope also underlined the need for greater cooperation among Christians in the face of today’s challenges, including global conflicts, new technological challenges, and care for creation.

Pope Leo said Christians’ shared “responsibility for the life and dignity of every human being, beginning with the youngest and most needy, is the criterion that will determine our present and eternal destiny.”

“In an age marked by wars and growing polarization, as well as cultural and social divisions, Christians — reconciled amongst themselves and united in their profession of the one faith — are called to be a credible sign of peace, making a decisive contribution to the efforts of all men and women of good will to build peace,” he said. “Moreover, in the current situation, it is not only the credibility of the Christian message that is at stake but the very future of humanity.”

Cutline for feature image: A procession begins for Mass with Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican June 29, the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul. During a June 30 audience at the Vatican with an Orthodox delegation, who traveled to Rome for the June 29 feast, Pope Leo expresses hope that all Christians will celebrate the 2033 anniversary of Christ’s redemption together. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022