Love unites the faithful, helps them grow together, pope’s message says

By Carol Glatz

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — In his last written message from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital before returning to the Vatican, Pope Francis greeted bishops and the faithful from the Archdiocese of Naples on their Holy Year pilgrimage.

More than 12,000 pilgrims were present in St. Peter’s Square March 22 to celebrate Mass with Cardinal Domenico Battaglia of Naples as part of the pilgrimage.

Before the Mass, the cardinal read the pope’s written message, greeting all those attending, including pilgrims from several other Italian dioceses. The pilgrimage also marked the 10th anniversary of the pope’s first visit to Naples and Pompeii March 21, 2015.

The presence of several dioceses marking the Holy Year with a pilgrimage to Rome expresses “the unity that gathers you as a community around your pastors and the bishop of Rome,” said the pope’s message, which was released by the Vatican.

Walking through the Holy Door as part of their pilgrimage also shows their “commitment to embrace Jesus’ invitation to enter ‘through the narrow gate’,” the text said.

“Love is like this: It unites and makes us grow together. That is why, even though your paths are different, it has brought you here together at the tomb of Peter, from which you can depart even stronger in faith and more united in charity,” the pope wrote.

While the pope was released from the hospital the next day, March 23, after 38 days recovering from double pneumonia, the pope wrote that he had “strongly felt the support of your closeness, especially through the prayers with which you have accompanied me.”

“Although I cannot be physically present among you, I express to you my great joy in knowing you are united with me and among yourselves in the Lord Jesus, as Church,” the message said.

Cutline for featured image: Religious sisters pray around a statue of St. John Paul II outside of Rome’s Gemelli Hospital March 19, 2025. (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)