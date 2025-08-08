Scroll Top

Journey together, seek real encounters, pope advises young people

August 8, 2025

By Cindy Wooden
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — A solo traveler, even using Google maps and ChatGPT, cannot safely and happily complete the journey of life or the journey of faith, Pope Leo XIV told thousands of young pilgrims meeting at the Marian shrine in Medjugorje, Bosnia-Herzegovina.

“No algorithm will ever replace a hug, a look, a real encounter — not with God, not with our friends, not with our family,” the pope wrote to people attending the international youth festival known as Mladifest Aug. 4-8.

Pope Leo urged young people to “seek genuine encounters” following the example of Mary, who “undertook a difficult journey to visit her cousin Elizabeth.”

The gathering in Medjugorje was the 36th annual youth festival and the first to be held after the Vatican Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith published a notification in September 2024 recognizing the spiritual value of devotions connected to Medjugorje but not ruling on the authenticity of the alleged apparitions there or alleged messages from Mary.

Six young people, aged 10 to 16, said Mary began appearing to them in June 1981. Three of them say they still have apparitions of Mary each day, while the other three have them only on special occasions.

Pope Leo did not mention the apparitions or the Vatican notification in his message, instead focusing on the theme of the gathering, “Let us go to the house of the Lord.”

“This phrase speaks to us of a journey, of a desire that moves us toward God, toward the place of his dwelling, where we can truly feel at home, because his love awaits us there,” the pope wrote.

“On the road of life, we never walk alone,” he told the young people. “Our journey is always intertwined with that of others: we are made for encounter, for walking together and for discovering a shared destination.”

Young or old, he said, Christians “are not solitary pilgrims. The path toward the Lord is traveled together. That is the beauty of faith lived in the church.”

Traveling to Bosnia-Herzegovina from dozens of countries, the pilgrims also discover that “there is a language stronger than any barrier — the language of faith, nourished by the love of God.”

“You are all members of his body, which is the church,” the pope wrote, encouraging the young people to “meet one another, get to know one another, share with one another.”

And, he said, “if any of you feels within yourselves the call to a special vocation — to consecrated life or to the priesthood — I encourage you not to be afraid to respond. That invitation, which you feel stirring within you, comes from God, who speaks to our hearts. Listen to him with trust: the word of the Lord not only makes us truly free and happy but leads to our fulfillment as people and as Christians.”

Cutline for featured image: A statue of Mary is seen outside St. James Church in Medjugorje, Bosnia-Herzegovina, in this 2011 file photo. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

Related Posts

‘A missionary at heart’: Catholic groups welcome Pope Leo XIV, first US-born pope

Catholic groups are welcoming Pope Leo XIV — the second pope from the Americas, and the first U.S.-born pontiff — who was elected May 8, the second day of the papal conclave.

08 May 2025
New pope calls for Christian witness in world that finds faith ‘absurd’

Where Christians are “mocked, opposed, despised, or at best tolerated and pitied” is where the Catholic Church’s “missionary outreach is most desperately needed,” Pope Leo XIV said in his first homily as leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

09 May 2025
Full text of first public homily of Pope Leo XIV

Full text of the first public homily of Pope Leo XIV, given at a Mass for the College of Cardinals in the Sistine Chapel May 9, 2025.

09 May 2025
Who are the Augustinians, Pope Leo XIV’s order?

In Pope Leo XIV’s first greeting after being introduced as pope May 8, he described himself as a “son of St. Augustine.”

11 May 2025
Pope Leo leaves Vatican to visit Shrine of Our Lady of Good Counsel

Less than 48 hours after being elected, Pope Leo XIV got in the front seat of a minivan and traveled 40 miles southeast from the Vatican to pray at a Marian shrine cared for by his Augustinian confreres.

11 May 2025
Pope thanks media, urges them to be peacemakers

Pope Leo XIV asked journalists to be peacemakers by shunning prejudice and anger in their reporting, and he called for the release of journalists imprisoned for their work.

12 May 2025
Pope Leo prays for vocations, for peace and for mothers on Mother’s Day

With a huge and festive crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV led his first Sunday recitation of the “Regina Coeli” prayer and urged all Catholics to pray for vocations, especially to the priesthood and religious life.

11 May 2025
‘We look toward the new pontiff with Christian hope,’ says ecumenical patriarch

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople said he hopes Pope Leo XIV will “be a dear brother and collaborator … for the rapprochement of our churches, for the unity of the whole Christian family, and for the benefit of all of humankind.”

13 May 2025
Ukrainian president speaks with Pope Leo, invites him to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Pope Leo XIV for his support of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and he invited the newly-elected pontiff to visit the war-torn nation.

13 May 2025
With jobs disappearing, cardinal says he ‘rejoiced’ at pope’s name choice

Cardinal Michael Czerny said that when Cardinal Robert F. Prevost was elected pope and chose the name Leo XIV, “I rejoiced; I really rejoiced.”

14 May 2025
Father Fry: In the shadow of lions, Pope Leo XIV

As the Holy Father stepped onto the central loggia above St. Peter’s Square on May 8, I was overcome with emotion and pride, swept up in the historical significance of the moment. Like many around the world, I was intrigued — and excited — by his decision to take the name Leo XIV.

20 May 2025
Diocese embraces Pope Leo XIV with ‘open hearts and steadfast prayers’

Calling the election of Chicago native Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost both a surprise and a gift, Bishop Edward J. Burns addressed local media at a press conference held May 8 at the Diocese of Dallas Pastoral Center about Pope Leo XIV — the first American-born pope in the history of the Catholic Church.

23 May 2025
UD students witness history while studying in Rome

When University of Dallas sophomores Natalie Kelly and Sophia Cabello traveled to Rome to study history, they didn’t anticipate becoming a witness to it.

26 May 2025
Witnessing a historic moment in the life of the Church

Just one week before heading back to Dallas for my presbyteral ordination, God granted me the opportunity to witness the election of our first U.S. born pope, Leo XIV.

23 May 2025
Pope encourages Christian Brothers to evangelize through education

Teaching should be lived as ministry and mission, Pope Leo XIV told the Brothers of the Christian Schools, also known as the De La Salle Brothers or the Christian Brothers.

15 May 2025