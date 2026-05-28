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Pope Leo asks Catholics worldwide to pray rosary for peace May 30

May 28, 2026

By Courtney Mares
OSV News

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV will preside over a worldwide rosary for peace May 30, uniting Marian shrines across continents in simultaneous prayer to close the Catholic Church’s month of devotion to the Virgin Mary.

The pope will lead the prayer from the Lourdes grotto in the Vatican Gardens at 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, with participating shrines joining via livestream. In the United States, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington will take part at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

The livestream will be available at vaticannews.va and via the Washington basilica at nationalshrine.org/mass, where those gathered in person will pray from the Great Upper Church.

Coordinated by the Vatican Dicastery for Evangelization, the rosary initiative brings together some of the most visited Marian pilgrimage sites in the world, including the Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary in Fatima, Portugal, the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France and the Sanctuary of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Medjugorje, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In war-torn Ukraine, the Sanctuary of the Mother of God in Zarvanytsia will take part, as will the Shrine of St. Charbel Annaya in Byblos, Lebanon.

Other participating sites include the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo, Philippines, and the Pontifical Shrine of the Holy House in Loreto, Italy.

Pope Leo will pray the joyful mysteries, with each of the five decades dedicated to those suffering the effects of war and violence, and entrusted to the intercession of Mary, Queen of Peace.

The first decade is offered for victims of war, with particular attention to the most vulnerable. The second is for those who bring words of hope and the comfort of faith to populations living under conflict. The third decade honors medical personnel, paramedics, and volunteers providing humanitarian aid in war zones.

The fourth mystery is dedicated to prisoners, those enduring violence and all who suffer humiliations that violate human dignity. The fifth and final joyful mystery is for an end to war and the establishment of lasting peace throughout the world.

All people and all shrines around the world are invited to join the pope in praying the rosary for peace. Parishes who participate are asked to inform the Vatican’s Dicastery of Evangelization after the event via an online form.

Limited free tickets are also available to join the pope in prayer in the Vatican Gardens. People are also welcome to participate from St. Peter’s Square, where large screens will broadcast the pope’s rosary.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV prays the rosary for peace during an evening prayer vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican April 11. Pope Leo will lead a global rosary for peace from the Vatican gardens on May 30. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

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