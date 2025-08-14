Scroll Top

Catholic University of America Press to publish Pope Leo’s dissertation

August 14, 2025

By Gina Christian
OSV News

Pope Leo XIV’s dissertation — which he defended in 1987 for his doctoral degree in canon law — will soon be widely available through The Catholic University of America Press in Washington.

The university announced Aug. 11 that its publishing division would release the text in print and Kindle editions in October, having obtained the exclusive English-language rights for the work.

In 1987, the former Father Robert Prevost submitted “The Office and Authority of the Local Prior in the Order of St. Augustine” as part of his degree requirements at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, known as the Angelicum, in Rome.

The original 167-page English language text to be published by CUA Press will now include a forward by the Angelicum’s current rector, Dominican theologian Father Thomas Joseph White.

The future Pope Leo presented his research just five years after his 1982 priestly ordination, and amid two pastoral assignments — a 1985-1986 Augustinian missionary posting in Chulucanas, Peru, and a 1987 appointment as director of both vocations and missions of the Mother of Good Counsel Augustinian Province in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

The work was also produced four years after St. John Paul II promulgated the Church’s revised code of canon law in 1983, making the text of interest to canonists wishing to assess then-Father Prevost’s analysis of the Augustinian constitutions in light of that revised canon law, said The Catholic University of America.

In its press release, the university noted that despite the specificity of the dissertation’s topic — which treats the role of the Augustinian prior as the local superior — the future pope’s “insights as a young priest in areas such as Church authority, the spiritual life following the way of St. Augustine, and the mission of the priesthood are of interest as they relate to contemporary Church leadership and Church life.”

The university said that the dissertation centered on “key ideas regarding the common good of the Church, the eucharistic liturgy at the center of the life of the community, the role of hierarchy and consultation, and mutual respect for the diverse contributions of each person.”

Then-Father Prevost noted in his dissertation that “Augustine’s concept of authority and obedience in religious life was that they were to be means which, when necessary, would aid the community in its striving to live a life of perfect charity.”

The future pope stressed that “authority in the monastery is not an end in itself,” but rather, “the presence of a superior is to provide a service which renders the goal of religious life more readily attainable.”

He described authority as “relational,” and highlighted a well-calibrated approach in balancing leadership with communal listening.

While he warned that “it would be useless to appoint a man to the office of Prior if there will not be the possibility for a good relationship” with the community, he stressed that “great care … must be taken in the nominating of a local Prior,” with the primary responsibility for that task falling upon “the Prior Provincial and his Council, although not exclusively,” as “the Provincial should consult with the local community before appointing the Prior.”

“Augustinian community is modeled upon the monastic community of Saint Augustine, which in turn was based upon the ideal of the early Christian community as described in the Acts of the Apostles,” wrote the future pope.

“Thus,” he said, “the Prior must be considered as a leader of a Christian community, with all that this concept entails” — namely, the ministries of teaching, governing, and sanctifying those entrusted to his care.

He wrote that “religious life, just as the Church as a whole, is a reality made up of visible, concrete dimensions, and spiritual, charismatic elements as well,” noting that “frequently, it is in and through the visible dimension that the charismatic is actualized.”

As a result, then-Father Prevost said, “the law has an immensely important role to play in seeking to aid the community, or in this case the local Prior, in living out the charismatic dimension of the religious life.”

Cutline for featured image: A drone photo shows the campus of The Catholic University of America in Washington May 31, 2024. The university announced Aug. 11, 2025, that in October its publishing division will release in print and Kindle editions Pope Leo XIV’s dissertation, which he defended in 1987 for his doctoral degree in canon law. (OSV News photo/courtesy Catholic University of America)

Related Posts

The Catholic University of America recognized with ‘elite’ R1 research designation

The Catholic University of America in Washington has now been granted an elite R1 research designation, joining six other Catholic institutions holding that status, the university announced Feb. 13.

14 Feb 2025
‘A missionary at heart’: Catholic groups welcome Pope Leo XIV, first US-born pope

Catholic groups are welcoming Pope Leo XIV — the second pope from the Americas, and the first U.S.-born pontiff — who was elected May 8, the second day of the papal conclave.

08 May 2025
New pope calls for Christian witness in world that finds faith ‘absurd’

Where Christians are “mocked, opposed, despised, or at best tolerated and pitied” is where the Catholic Church’s “missionary outreach is most desperately needed,” Pope Leo XIV said in his first homily as leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

09 May 2025
Full text of first public homily of Pope Leo XIV

Full text of the first public homily of Pope Leo XIV, given at a Mass for the College of Cardinals in the Sistine Chapel May 9, 2025.

09 May 2025
Who are the Augustinians, Pope Leo XIV’s order?

In Pope Leo XIV’s first greeting after being introduced as pope May 8, he described himself as a “son of St. Augustine.”

11 May 2025
Pope Leo leaves Vatican to visit Shrine of Our Lady of Good Counsel

Less than 48 hours after being elected, Pope Leo XIV got in the front seat of a minivan and traveled 40 miles southeast from the Vatican to pray at a Marian shrine cared for by his Augustinian confreres.

11 May 2025
Pope thanks media, urges them to be peacemakers

Pope Leo XIV asked journalists to be peacemakers by shunning prejudice and anger in their reporting, and he called for the release of journalists imprisoned for their work.

12 May 2025
Pope Leo prays for vocations, for peace and for mothers on Mother’s Day

With a huge and festive crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV led his first Sunday recitation of the “Regina Coeli” prayer and urged all Catholics to pray for vocations, especially to the priesthood and religious life.

11 May 2025
‘We look toward the new pontiff with Christian hope,’ says ecumenical patriarch

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople said he hopes Pope Leo XIV will “be a dear brother and collaborator … for the rapprochement of our churches, for the unity of the whole Christian family, and for the benefit of all of humankind.”

13 May 2025
Ukrainian president speaks with Pope Leo, invites him to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Pope Leo XIV for his support of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and he invited the newly-elected pontiff to visit the war-torn nation.

13 May 2025
With jobs disappearing, cardinal says he ‘rejoiced’ at pope’s name choice

Cardinal Michael Czerny said that when Cardinal Robert F. Prevost was elected pope and chose the name Leo XIV, “I rejoiced; I really rejoiced.”

14 May 2025
Father Fry: In the shadow of lions, Pope Leo XIV

As the Holy Father stepped onto the central loggia above St. Peter’s Square on May 8, I was overcome with emotion and pride, swept up in the historical significance of the moment. Like many around the world, I was intrigued — and excited — by his decision to take the name Leo XIV.

20 May 2025
Diocese embraces Pope Leo XIV with ‘open hearts and steadfast prayers’

Calling the election of Chicago native Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost both a surprise and a gift, Bishop Edward J. Burns addressed local media at a press conference held May 8 at the Diocese of Dallas Pastoral Center about Pope Leo XIV — the first American-born pope in the history of the Catholic Church.

23 May 2025
UD students witness history while studying in Rome

When University of Dallas sophomores Natalie Kelly and Sophia Cabello traveled to Rome to study history, they didn’t anticipate becoming a witness to it.

26 May 2025
Witnessing a historic moment in the life of the Church

Just one week before heading back to Dallas for my presbyteral ordination, God granted me the opportunity to witness the election of our first U.S. born pope, Leo XIV.

23 May 2025