Young teen’s relics a reminder for pilgrims that holiness ‘is not impossible’

By Junno Arocho Esteves

Catholic News Service

ROME — Along one of Rome’s busiest streets, Via del Corso, traffic moves slowly as hundreds of pilgrims crisscross traffic on foot to get to their destination.

Amid the mayhem stands the Church of San Marcello al Corso, a small church built in the late 17th century that also houses several relics, including one of the True Cross.

However, on the occasion of the Jubilee of Youth, the church became the temporary home of a first-class relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis, who will become the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint in September.

A steady stream of pilgrims entered the church July 31, signing prayer intention cards and kneeling in silent prayer in front of the Blessed Sacrament. To the left of the main altar was a small table bearing a golden reliquary housing a section Acutis’ pericardium, a membrane that surrounds the heart.

The display of the relic in Rome from July 29-31 was organized by Catholic Christian Outreach (CCO), a Canadian Catholic movement dedicated to campus ministry and evangelization. During the Jubilee of Youth, CCO hosted the relic at San Marcello al Corso as part of its “Young Saints — A pilgrimage in Rome” program.

The flow of visitors and curious onlookers viewing the relics was due in part to volunteers inviting people walking along Via del Corso to visit the church.

Pilgrims visit the Church of San Marcello al Corso in Rome to venerate the relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis July 31, 2025, during the Jubilee of Youth, ahead of his Sept. 7 canonization. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

Donning gray shirts bearing the CCO logo, Canadian volunteers Kieran Bray of Halifax and John Paul Mirabel of Winnipeg handed out to those passing by tiny pamphlets on building a relationship with Jesus.

“We’re a campus-based movement that aims to invite (people), students especially, to have Christ at the center of their life,” Mirabel told Catholic News Service July 31. “We’re here together for a mission to Rome, so we’ve gathered from all the campuses across Canada to invite people here in Rome in the Jubilee season to invite Christ to the center of their life.”

Bray said that Blessed Acutis is “very attractive to young people in the faith” and that they “really feel connected to him because he’s someone (with whom) they can really relate.”

Before his death from leukemia in 2006, Acutis was just a normal teenager with a knack for computers who put that knowledge to use by creating an online database of Eucharistic miracles around the world.

In his apostolic exhortation on young people, “Christus Vivit” (“Christ Lives”), the late Pope Francis said the teen was a role model for young people today who are often tempted by the traps of “self-absorption, isolation and empty pleasure.”

“Carlo was well-aware that the whole apparatus of communications, advertising and social networking can be used to lull us, to make us addicted to consumerism and buying the latest thing on the market, obsessed with our free time, caught up in negativity,” the pope wrote.

“Having the relic here, I feel like it has attracted lots of young people in the faith and people who are interested,” Bray added. “He’s really someone that we can look to and be like, ‘OK, we can be like this guy, right?'”

Mirabel told CNS that while he believes “Carlo would be so happy” seeing people flocking to the church temporarily housing his relics, he would be even happier knowing some people have become closer to the Eucharist because of him.

“Sure, he is the attraction; he is the relic here in this church. But then, people are drawn to the Eucharist, and he points to the Eucharist. It’s just how his ministry was and his website with the Eucharistic miracles; just pointing everyone to Christ.”

The Canadian volunteers told CNS they hope that through learning about the life of Blessed Acutis, visitors and pilgrims will learn that not only are they called to be saints, but that holiness is an achievable goal.

“I’ve noticed that people are saying, ‘OK, maybe I can’t be like St. Francis of Assisi, who did all these crazy things back a thousand years ago,'” Bray said. “But Blessed Carlo only lived 34 years ago. “So, it’s like, ‘OK, we can do that!’ And sainthood, it’s not impossible!”

Cutline for featured image: Pilgrims gather near a portrait of Blessed Carlo Acutis at the Church of San Marcello al Corso in Rome, where his relics are displayed July 31, 2025, during the Jubilee of Youth, ahead of his Sept. 7 canonization. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)