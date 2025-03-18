Scroll Top

Vatican unveils ‘lost’ Renaissance painting of the deposition of Christ

March 18, 2025

By Justin McLellan
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — A painting of Christ being laid in the tomb, long hidden under layers of overpainting and forgotten by history, will once again be visible to the public in an upcoming exhibit at the Vatican.

The Vatican Museums announced an exhibit March 17 showcasing a newly restored painting of the deposition of Christ, now definitively attributed to Renaissance master Andrea Mantegna, in a special exhibit titled “The Mantegna of Pompei. A Rediscovered Masterpiece.”

The painting had long been shrouded in mystery. Historical records from the 16th century referenced such a work in the Basilica of San Domenico Maggiore in Naples, but over time it vanished from public knowledge, raising doubts about its existence and authorship.

Centuries later, the painting surfaced at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary in Pompei, where it remained largely unnoticed. Recent research and careful restoration led by the Vatican Museums have brought the piece back into the light, confirming its origins and artistic value. Key to the rediscovery was the removal of heavy overpainting, which had obscured Mantegna’s original composition and detail, the Vatican Museums said in a statement.

Andrea Mantegna’s style is marked by classical influence, precise perspective, and sculptural figures. Today, his works can be found in museums such as the Louvre in Paris, the National Gallery of London, the Uffizi in Florence, and the National Gallery of Art in Washington.

Barbara Jatta, director of the Vatican Museums, said in the Vatican’s press release that the restorations “revealed iconographic and technical details that confirm Mantegna’s authorship, restoring to art history a masterpiece thought to be lost.”

Scientific analysis and thorough restoration “have clarified that the work is not a copy but an original painting by Mantegna,” said Fabrizio Biferali, curator of 15th-16th century artwork in the Vatican Museums. “Its iconography is connected to Renaissance models and classicism typical of the artist, with references to antiquity that make it unique in Mantegna’s work.”

The painting, which belongs to the Shrine of the Virgin of the Rosary in Pompei, will be exhibited in the Vatican Museums’ picture gallery beginning March 20 along with a video detailing the restoration.

Archbishop Tommaso Caputo, the prelate of Pompei, said the painting is “a work that speaks to faith and culture, marking a new chapter in the history of Pompei.”

Cutline for featured image: An image of “The Deposition of Christ,” recently attributed to Renaissance painter Andrea Mantegna, is seen in this photo released by the Vatican March 17, 2025. The previously lost painting will be on display in the Vatican Museums. (CNS photo/courtesy Governorate of Vatican City State)

