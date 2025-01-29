Vatican office clarifies rules for transferred holy days of obligation

By Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — When a holy day of obligation falls on a Sunday and so is transferred to another day, the Catholic faithful are encouraged to attend Mass, but they are not obliged to do so, the Vatican said.

The feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary Dec. 8 fell on the Second Sunday of Advent in 2024 and so, in most dioceses around the world, the feast was transferred to Monday, Dec. 9.

Some bishops in the United States insisted the faithful still had a moral obligation to attend Mass on the feast day while others issued a formal dispensation from the obligation.

The Dicastery for Legislative Texts, in a September letter to Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, had said, “the feast must be observed as a day of obligation on the day to which it is transferred.”

But in a formal note dated Jan. 23, the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments said it had consulted with the legislative texts office and determined that “in the event of the occasional transfer of a holy day of obligation, the obligation to attend Mass is not transferred.”

Every Sunday is a holy day of obligation, because it is a commemoration of the Death and Resurrection of the Lord. The additional holy days when Catholics have a moral obligation to attend Mass are: Christmas; the feast of Mary, Mother of God; Epiphany; the Ascension; the feast of the Body and Blood of Christ; the Assumption; the feast of St. Joseph; the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul; and the feast of All Saints.

Because the Church’s liturgical calendar includes fixed feasts, like the Dec. 8 celebration of the Immaculate Conception, and “moveable feasts” like Pentecost, Easter, or even the Sundays of Advent or Lent, occasionally two feasts will fall on the same day, the dicastery said.

In that case, the one that holds “the highest rank according to the Table of Liturgical Days is observed,” and the other feast is transferred to the closest available day, the note said. In December, the Second Sunday of Advent had a higher rank than the feast of the Immaculate Conception.

The issue is not addressed in the Code of Canon Law, the dicastery said, so the Church follows “a well-established practice according to which, in the event of the transfer of a holy day of obligation, the obligation to attend Mass is not transferred.”

Cutline for featured image: After a firefighter placed a large wreath on the outstretched arm of a Marian statue near the Spanish Steps in Rome Dec. 8, 2024, the feast of the Immaculate Conception, another firefighter places flowers at the feet of the statue. (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)