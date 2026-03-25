Skip to main content Scroll Top

Vatican diplomat decries ‘eugenic’ termination of Down syndrome pregnancies

March 25, 2026

By Deborah Castellano Lubov
Vatican News, OSV News

A Vatican diplomat in Geneva issued a call for greater commitment to the defense of the dignity and rights of people with Down syndrome, decrying the current “discriminatory and eugenic practices” related to prenatal screening.

“Persons with Down syndrome are more than a diagnosis, more than a condition, and certainly more than the limits others may imagine. All of them, like all of us, possess the same inherent dignity and sacred value, intentionally and lovingly imprinted by the Creator from the very first moment of conception,” said Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and permanent observer of the Holy See to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva.

He gave this reminder at a side event of the Jérôme Lejeune Foundation on the Thursday before World Down Syndrome Day 2026, observed on March 21.

In his remarks, Archbishop Balestrero stressed that people with Down syndrome, “like everyone else, hold the same fundamental rights.”

“Discriminatory and eugenic practices linked to prenatal screening and the selective termination of pregnancies targeting babies diagnosed with Down syndrome,” he said, “must be firmly rejected.”

The theme for this year’s World Down Syndrome Day was “From Loneliness to Inclusion: Valuing Human Genetic Diversity to Enable the Effective Realization of Rights for Persons with Down Syndrome.”

The apostolic nuncio called on people “to promote and defend the inherent dignity, fundamental rights, and transcendent value of all persons at every stage of life,” as he renewed an impassioned appeal.

Inclusion, he explained, is not “merely a matter of providing services or accommodations,” but a matter of “recognizing persons with Down syndrome as full members of our communities.”

Archbishop Balestrero also acknowledged and thanked the many professionals and institutions around the world that are committed to the continuing care for persons with Down syndrome and their families.

With this sentiment, the archbishop reaffirmed the importance of love, humanity, and heartfelt concern.

“A system of care and support may be operationally perfect, but if it is heartless, it becomes cold and impersonal,” he said, emphasizing that the value of a person’s life should not be measured by utility or performance but by the simple and profound fact of being human.

“May our collective efforts continue to build a culture of life and humanity where every person with Down syndrome is recognized as unique and unrepeatable and welcomed with equal dignity and respect,” he said.

Cutline for featured image: Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, the Holy See’s U.N. permanent observer in Geneva, is pictured in a file photo at the Vatican. In a March 19 address ahead of World Down Syndrome Day, observed annually on March 21, Archbishop Balestrero issued a call for greater commitment to the defense of the dignity and rights of people with Down syndrome, decrying the current “discriminatory and eugenic practices” related to prenatal screening. (OSV News photo/Alessia Giuliani, CPP)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022