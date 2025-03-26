Scroll Top

Safeguarding is essential to being faithful to Gospel, papal message says

March 26, 2025

By Carol Glatz
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Those who work to keep children and vulnerable adults safe are serving and honoring Christ, Pope Francis said in a written message.

“Abuse prevention is not a blanket to be spread over emergencies, but one of the foundations on which to build communities faithful to the Gospel,” said the message, released by the Vatican March 25.

The message, which was dated March 20 while Pope Francis was still recovering at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, was addressed to members and guests attending the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors’ plenary assembly in Rome March 24-28.

“I warmly send you my greetings” and gratitude, he said in the message, telling members their “valuable service” is like “oxygen” for local churches and religious communities.

“Because wherever a child or vulnerable person is safe, there you serve and honor Christ,” it said.

The work the commission does in assisting local churches is not just about norms and protocols to be applied and enforced, but about promoting real safeguarding through education, preventative measures, and “listening that restores dignity,” it said.

“When you establish prevention policies, even in the remotest communities, you are writing a promise: that every child, every vulnerable person, will find a safe environment in the ecclesial community,” the papal message said.

In his message, the pope asked the commission to commit to three tasks:

  • To further develop and expand work with the offices of the Roman Curia.
  • To offer hospitality to victims and survivors and care for their “wounds of the soul.” What survivors have to say should be listened to “with the ear of the heart” so that their testimony does not just end up being something to be documented, but encounters “depths of mercy” from which they can be reborn.
  • To build alliances with groups and people outside of the Catholic Church, such as civil authorities, experts, and associations, to help safeguarding “become a universal language.”

Since its establishment in 2014, the commission has “enabled a safety network to grow within the Church,” the pope’s message said.

“May the Holy Spirit, teacher of living memory, preserve us from the temptation” to stick grief in a file and archive it instead of healing it, it said.

Cutline for featured image: A prelate takes part in the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors’ first conference on safeguarding in the church in Europe held at the commission’s headquarters in Rome Nov. 13. (CNS photo/Lorenzo Iorfino, courtesy Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope calls for day of prayer, fasting for peace in Ukraine

As the threat of war loomed over the world, Pope Francis called on people to pray and fast for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday.

23 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022