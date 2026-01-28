Skip to main content Scroll Top

Sacred Scripture is a living reality that develops, grows in tradition, pope says

January 28, 2026

By Carol Glatz
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — The Word of God is not “fossilized,” but rather develops and grows in tradition, Pope Leo XIV said.

The Church’s “deposit of faith,” which contains “the entirety of our faith — doctrine, worship, morality, etc. — is not static but dynamic, for it develops and is more profoundly understood by the Church over the centuries under the guidance of the Holy Spirit,” he said Jan. 28 during his weekly general audience.

“Entrusted to the Church, who preserves and interprets it in Jesus’ name, this deposit helps us to navigate the complexities of life to reach our eternal home in heaven,” he said, praying that “we become living and faithful witnesses to God’s word in Scripture and tradition.”

Speaking to visitors gathered in the Paul VI Audience Hall for the general audience, the pope continued his series of talks dedicated to the Second Vatican Council with an ongoing, in-depth reflection on the council’s Dogmatic Constitution on Divine Revelation, “Dei Verbum.”

“Today, we considered the relationship between Scripture and tradition,” he said in his remarks in English.

Jesus sent “the Holy Spirit to guide the apostles to remember, apply, and proclaim everything he taught,” he said. That means, “sacred Scripture, the inspired word of God, and sacred tradition, the living memory of the Church, are intimately bound together and form the one deposit of faith.”

In his main catechesis in Italian, Pope Leo said, “the Word of God, then, is not fossilized, but rather it is a living and organic reality that develops and grows in tradition.”

“Thanks to the Holy Spirit, tradition understands it in the richness of its truth and embodies it in the shifting coordinates of history,” he said.

“The Church, in her teaching, life, and worship, perpetuates and hands on to all generations all that she herself is, all that she believes,” he said, quoting from “Dei Verbum.”

St. Gregory the Great said, “The sacred Scriptures grow with the one who reads them,” the pope said, and St. John Henry Newman affirmed that “Christianity, both as a communal experience and as a doctrine, is a dynamic reality, in the manner indicated by Jesus himself in the parables of the seed: a living reality that develops thanks to an inner vital force.”

The Vatican II document said that “‘Sacred tradition and sacred Scripture form one sacred deposit of the word of God, committed to the Church,’ interpreted by the ‘living teaching office of the Church, whose authority is exercised in the name of Jesus Christ,'” he said, quoting from “Dei Verbum.”

The term “deposit” is used because of its juridical nature as it “imposes on the depositary the duty to preserve the content, which in this case is the faith, and to transmit it intact,” Pope Leo said.

“The ‘deposit’ of the Word of God is still in the hands of the Church and all of us, in our various
ecclesial ministries, must continue to preserve it in its integrity, as a lodestar for our journey through the complexity of history and existence,” he said.

The pope concluded by urging Catholics to rediscover “‘Dei Verbum,’ which emphasizes how sacred Scripture and tradition, “together and each in its own way under the action of the one Holy Spirit, contribute effectively to the salvation of souls.”

In his greetings in different languages, Pope Leo also highlighted the Jan. 28 feast day of St. Thomas Aquinas. He prayed that this doctor of the Church “guide us in understanding the Scriptures, which he commented on with such wisdom, so that we may understand how much God loves us and desires our salvation.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV greets people during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican Jan. 28. (OSV News photo/Simone Risoluti, Vatican Media)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022