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Religious, civic leaders join Pope Leo for Liberty Medal award ceremony

June 23, 2026

By Gina Christian
OSV News

PHILADELPHIA — As the U.S. marks its 250th anniversary, a number of faith and civic leaders will be on hand as Pope Leo XIV accepts — via livestream from the Vatican — a major honor for his efforts to promote religious liberty, along with freedom of expression and conscience.

The National Constitution Center will bestow its Liberty Medal on Pope Leo July 3 during a public ceremony outside its location at Independence Mall in Philadelphia, part of Independence National Historical Park, home to several sites of historical significance in the nation’s founding.

Established in 1988 to mark the bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution, and hosted by the center since 2006, the Liberty Medal honors both individuals and organizations “who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe,” said the National Constitution Center in a June 22 media advisory listing the event’s key speakers.

The center — a private nonprofit that promotes constitutional education and civic debate — had announced its decision to honor Pope Leo back on March 16, noting at the time that the ceremony will take place amid the Independence Week events set to commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Vince Stango, the center’s interim president and CEO, described Pope Leo in that March announcement as a “consistent advocate for religious liberty, freedom of conscience, and human dignity.”

Pope Leo is only the second religious leader to receive the Liberty Medal, preceded by 2015 recipient the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet.

Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez of Philadelphia — the city that was the nation’s capital from 1790 until 1800 — will be among the religious leaders addressing the crowds in person at the event, which will also be livestreamed on the center’s YouTube channel.

On June 11, the archbishop read a message from Pope Leo on religious liberty to attendees of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty’s 2026 Canterbury Medal Gala, held at the National Constitution Center.

In that message, dated June 4, Pope Leo described religious freedom as “the cornerstone of any just society” and “an integral part of upholding human dignity.”

The first U.S.-born pope noted that efforts to safeguard religious liberty “acquire particular significance as the United States of America prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its foundation.

“Indeed, we can recognize in the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence an expression of the truth regarding the human person,” said Pope Leo in his Becket gala message. “Namely, the innate dignity of every man and woman, created by God in his own image and likeness, and the rights that stem therefrom.”

In March, Archbishop Pérez had described the bestowal of the medal on Pope Leo as “a fitting recognition of the Holy Father’s long dedication and fidelity to advancing liberty for all people throughout the world.

“In many ways, his tireless work as a priest, bishop, cardinal, and now shepherd of the universal Church has focused on lifting up the dignity of all people and building pathways to peace,” Archbishop Pérez said at the time.

Also on hand with the archbishop will be Imam Quaiser D. Abdullah, director of the Philadelphia Mayor’s Office of Muslim Engagement; Reverend Carolyn C. Cavaness, the first female pastor of Mother Bethel AME Church, founded in 1794; Reverend Luis A. Cortés Jr., founder, president and CEO of the faith-based nonprofit Esperanza, which provides an array of services to Hispanic communities; and Rabbi Jill L. Maderer, senior rabbi of Congregation Rodeph Shalom in Philadelphia.

The choirs of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia will also perform at the ceremony.

Past recipients of the Liberty Medal include Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, U.S. Senator John McCain, U.S. Representative John Lewis, and human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai.

The Liberty Medal is typically accompanied by a prize sponsored by philanthropists Ira Lubert and Pamela Estadt, with contributions from corporations, foundations, and individuals.

In a March statement to OSV News, the center confirmed that the medal “traditionally includes a $100,000 prize,” adding that “the Holy See has not yet indicated how it may be used.”

“Any decisions regarding the prize will be made by the Vatican, and we will share additional information when it becomes available,” the center told OSV News at the time.

Cutline for featured image: Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez of Philadelphia poses for a photo outside the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Rome July 30, 2025. Archbishop Pérez will deliver remarks at the National Constitution Center’s July 3 Liberty Medal Award ceremony in Philadelphia, along with live-streamed remarks from Pope Leo XIV, this year’s award recipient.(CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

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