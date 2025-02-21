Scroll Top

Pope’s chronic lung condition plus infection are serious, doctor says

February 21, 2025

By Carol Glatz
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — While Pope Francis’ life is not in immediate danger, the level of multiple infections in his lungs means he is not completely “out of danger,” said Dr. Sergio Alfieri, director of medical and surgical sciences at Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

The biggest risk he faces is sepsis, that is, if the infection that is currently localized only in his lungs passes into his bloodstream and begins to affect the rest of his body’s organs, the doctor told reporters in the hospital atrium Feb. 21.

Pope Francis will need to stay hospitalized for at least another week, he said, so doctors can continue administering a wide range of drug and clinical therapies aimed at eradicating the viral, bacterial and fungal infections in his lungs as well as aid his breathing with low doses of cortisone. The pope does have supplemental oxygen available to take in with a nasal cannula when he needs it, he added, specifying he is “not hooked up to any machines.”

Alfieri, the surgeon who performed Pope Francis’ abdominal surgeries in 2021 and 2023, and a large team of specialized medical personnel have been following the pope since he arrived at Gemelli Feb. 14 after more than a week of suffering from bronchitis and difficulty breathing.

The pope had been receiving care at his residence, the Domus Sanctae Marthae, from Dr. Luigi Carbone, his personal physician, and his personal nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti, for the bronchial infection and “dyspnea” or difficulty breathing, Alfieri said.

Because the pope wanted to be taken care of at his residence, Carbone said, multiple specialists came by, particularly because of the pope’s previous chronic lung conditions: bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis, caused by years of respiratory problems and repeated bouts of bronchitis. These conditions cannot be cured, but they can be “controlled,” Alfieri said.

These chronic conditions can have “flare-ups,” Carbone said, “plus with his age, by definition, he is a fragile patient.”

The treatment required the use of cortisone antibiotic therapy, Alfieri said, which unfortunately also lowers the patient’s immune system and affects glucose levels. The pope does not have diabetes, he added, but it shows the need to keep dosages low but high enough to be effective.

When it was no longer possible to take care of these problems “at home,” he said, the pope was brought to the hospital.

When Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital, Alfieri said, tests showed an infection in his respiratory airways and not in his lungs. However, a CT scan conducted later showed the pope had double pneumonia, which was announced to the press Feb. 18.

The medical therapy underway was not changed, he said, but was strengthened. It will take time to now see how it goes, even though tests have shown there has been a slight improvement the past two days, he has no fever, and his condition is much better than when he arrived.

“But the question is, ‘Is the pope out of danger?’ No, the pope is not out of danger” because of multiple factors: the pope’s age and a severe infection that resulted in double pneumonia, Alfieri said.

However, “if you ask, ‘Is his life in immediate danger?’ The answer is still, no,” he added.

“He is not bedridden,” Alfieri said. The pope is mentally sharp and “in good spirits.” He gets out of bed and can move around. He also reads and works with his two or three closest collaborators who come by.

For example, he spent 20 minutes praying in the chapel near his room today, the doctor said. However, he is also very ill and like anyone with double pneumonia, does not feel like doing too much.

His appetite is good, and he is eating, Carbone added.

It takes time to get over pneumonia, Alfieri said. The pope will be kept at the hospital for as long as hospital-level care is required and until the pope can return safely to his Vatican residence and be taken care of by his personal doctor and nurse.

In the meantime, the Vatican officially announced the cancellation of the pope’s appointments through Feb. 23, including his planned celebration of Mass that day for the Jubilee of Deacons, which will be celebrated instead by Archbishop Rino Fisichella.

A Vatican source had said his written message for Lent, which begins March 5, was expected to be released next week.

As of Feb. 21, there was no word about the Sunday Angelus and whether the pope would make an appearance at the window of the suite of rooms reserved for him on the 10th floor of the Gemelli hospital or if he would release a text to be published like he had done Feb. 16.

Cutline for featured image: Nuns pray next to the statue of St. John Paul II outside Rome’s Gemelli Hospital Feb. 20, 2025, where Pope Francis is admitted for treatment for a respiratory infection. (OSV News photo/Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope calls for day of prayer, fasting for peace in Ukraine

As the threat of war loomed over the world, Pope Francis called on people to pray and fast for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday.

23 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022