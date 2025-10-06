Scroll Top

Pope tells Swiss Guards they need each other to be all they can be

October 6, 2025

By Carol Glatz
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Living in harmony with others requires benevolence, honesty, solidarity, and mutual respect, Pope Leo XIV said.

Welcoming new recruits from different regions of Switzerland to the Pontifical Swiss Guard, the pope said they are called “to form a united body, to create strong and healthy bonds of friendship.”

“Alone, you would not be able to realize your potential fully,” he said. “You need one another in order to learn, to progress, to serve in a world increasingly tempted by division and isolation.”

The pope met with members of the Swiss Guard, including 27 new recruits and their family members Oct. 3 in the Clementine Hall at the Vatican.

Normally, new recruits are sworn in each year during a special ceremony on May 6 to mark the date in 1527 when 147 Swiss Guards lost their lives defending Pope Clement VII in the Sack of Rome. Only 42 guards survived, and holding the ceremony on the anniversary is meant to remind new guards of the seriousness of their commitment.

However, the ceremony this year was postponed to Oct. 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, after Pope Francis died April 21 and Pope Leo was elected May 8. The only other time the ceremony was postponed to Oct. 4 was during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pope Leo thanked them for their dedication and commitment to protecting the pope every day.

“Benevolence, honesty, solidarity, and mutual respect constitute the pillars on which a harmonious life can be built,” he told them. “Each person can be, for the other, a model with his words and conduct, with his charity and faith. And you can be a message of unity for all the Roman Curia.”

The pope recognized the many challenges their young generation faces.

“They are environmental issues, economic changes, social tensions, the digital revolution, artificial intelligence, and other complex realities that require discernment and a sense of responsibility,” he said.

However, their stay in Rome should help “develop your maturity also in these aspects of social life,” and he encouraged them “to remain faithful to the Gospel and to the fundamental values of your Christian faith.”

“In this Holy Year, may you be, with your simple witness, missionaries of hope for the people you meet,” he said, and “may the flame of hope illuminate your life and give you the courage to dare and to contribute together to the civilization of love.”

The Swiss Guard also unveiled a new dark blue uniform for officers during a news conference Oct. 3.

While the guard’s signature blue, red, and yellow “gala uniform” and other regalia remain the same, its so-called “representation uniform,” which officers wear to officially represent the corps at formal occasions, was redesigned by Lieutenant Colonel Loïc Marc Rossier, vice-commander of the guard.

The colorful “gala uniform” had been designed by Jules Repond, commander of the guard in the early 1900s, using the traditional colors of the famous Italian Medici family, which produced four popes.

The guards wear the colorful garb during “honor guard” duty, receiving heads of state and at papal ceremonies, and they add 17th-century armor over it at Easter, Christmas, and swearing-in ceremonies.

Corps members seen guarding the Vatican’s business entrance, the St. Anne’s Gate, wear a blue, lighter weight “exercise uniform,” usually worn for training and night duty. The Swiss Guard website says, “the colorful gala uniform would cause too much distraction for the motorists.”

More than 130 Swiss soldiers are responsible for guarding all entrances into Vatican City State as well as keeping watch over the pope and his residence. They also provide security and ceremonial services during liturgical events and visits of heads of state and other dignitaries to the Vatican.

Cutline for featured image: A member of the Pontifical Swiss Guard stands wearing a newly designed uniform, which officers wear to officially represent the corps at formal occasions, during a news conference at the Vatican Oct. 2, 2025. (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022