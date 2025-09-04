Pope saddened by loss of life in streetcar derailment in Portugal that killed 17

By Junno Arocho Esteves

OSV News

Pope Leo XIV expressed condolences to victims and their families after the derailment of Lisbon’s historic funicular streetcar Elevador da Glória, which caused the death of over a dozen people.

In a Sept. 4 telegram sent on the pope’s behalf by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, the pope conveyed “his heartfelt condolences, as well as his spiritual closeness.”

“At the same time, he implores heaven for the complete recovery of the injured and the strength of Christian hope for all those affected by this disaster,” Cardinal Parolin wrote.

The pope also expressed his gratitude to those involved in rescue operations and assured his blessing to all involved, “especially to the families of the deceased.”

The accident occurred in the evening Sept. 3 after a cable came loose, causing the operator to lose control and subsequently crash into a building. According to the Portuguese newspaper, Público, as of Sept. 4, 17 people were killed in the tragic accident and 21 were wounded.

A popular tourist attraction in Lisbon, the Elevador da Glória was one of four funicular streetcars operating in the city. Among the injured were several tourists from Germany, Spain, South Korea, Cape Verde, Canada, Italy, France, Switzerland, and Morocco, Público reported.

In a Sept. 3 interview with Ecclesia, the news agency of the Portuguese bishops’ conference, Catholic Patriarch Rui Valério of Lisbon said the accident was a dark and painful event in the country’s history.

The patriarch, who was celebrating the anniversary of a bishop in the Diocese of Algarve at the time of the accident, also expressed his solidarity with the victims and their families.

“September 3 will remain a dark page in the history of Lisbon, because of what happened this afternoon,” the patriarch said. “To the families, a feeling I would like to convey is one: We are with you. Your pain is our pain.”

“Our pain is profound, but it is illuminated and comforted by the power of prayer,” added the archbishop of Lisbon, who traditionally holds the title of a patriarch.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa lamented the loss of life in a statement published Sept. 3.

“The President of the Republic offers his condolences and solidarity to the families affected by this tragedy and hopes that the incident will be quickly clarified by the competent authorities,” the statement read.

As authorities investigate the cause of the accident and whether it involved maintenance issues, the Lisbon City Council suspended the operation of the city’s funicular streetcars, all of which go up and down the city’s steepest streets.

The council also declared three days of mourning in the city for the victims, while President Rebelo de Sousa declared a national day of mourning Sept. 4.

World leaders and government representatives also offered condolences, including the U.S. Embassy in Lisbon.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic derailment at Lisbon’s Glória funicular. We mourn the lives lost and stand in solidarity with the people of Portugal,” the embassy tweeted on its official X account.

In a separate statement, the Patriarchate of Lisbon said Patriarch Valério offered prayers for the victims and their families, as well as for the recovery of the injured.

“The Patriarch of Lisbon also expresses his gratitude and solidarity with all those who, with generosity and readiness, mobilized to assist the victims: emergency teams, health professionals, authorities, and volunteers.

The patriarchate announced that Lisbon’s patriarch would also preside over an evening Mass Sept. 4 for the victims of the tragic accident.

“The celebration will be a moment of prayer and solidarity for the families and friends of the victims, as well as for the entire city, deeply shaken by this tragedy,” the statement read. ” The Patriarchate of Lisbon invites all the faithful to join in this intention and pray for the victims and for the speedy recovery of all those injured.”

Cutline for featured image: A police officer takes a photo Sept. 4, 2025, at the site of an accident involving a streetcar in Lisbon, Portugal. A picturesque electric streetcar that is one of Lisbon’s big tourist attractions derailed and crashed Sept. 3, killing at least 17 people and injuring more than a dozen others, emergency services said. (OSV News photo/Pedro Nunes, Reuters)