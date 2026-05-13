Pope remembers attempt on St. John Paul, calls Mary the Church’s ‘perfect model’

By Josephine Peterson

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Marking the anniversary of the attempted assassination of St. John Paul II and the feast of Our Lady of Fatima, Pope Leo XIV said Mary is the “perfect model” of what the Church is called to be and urged Catholics to imitate her “humility, active faith, and obedience.”

During his May 13 general audience in St. Peter’s Square, the pope dedicated his catechesis to Mary, reflecting on her role as “model,” “mother,” and “pre-eminent member” of the Church through the teaching of the Second Vatican Council’s dogmatic constitution “Lumen Gentium.”

The date marked 45 years since St. John Paul was shot and seriously wounded in St. Peter’s Square during a general audience in 1981. The Polish pope was struck twice while passing through the square in his open popemobile. He was rushed to the hospital, where it was discovered that no vital organ was pierced. He later credited his survival to the protection of the Virgin Mary and maintained a lifelong devotion to Our Lady of Fatima.

The shooter, Mehmet Ali Agca, was apprehended immediately and later visited by the pope who forgave him and called for his pardon. After serving 20 years in an Italian prison, he was deported to his country of Turkey in 2000.

The pope was shot May 13, 1981, the anniversary of the first of the Fatima apparitions, and the feast of Our Lady of Fatima. Three children were tending sheep May 13, 1917, when they had a vision of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The apparitions continued once a month until Oct. 13, 1917. The children said Mary asked them to promote devotion to her Immaculate Heart and to pray the rosary daily to bring peace to the world.

In greeting the Portuguese speakers, Pope Leo said that the Church turns its gaze to the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima today, where Mary delivered a message of peace.

“In that place, so dear to Christianity, numerous pilgrims from the five continents gather today: Their presence is a sign of the need for consolation, unity, and hope of the people of our time,” he said in Italian.

Pope Leo said Mary is the model of what the “Church is meant to be,” because her “unconditional ‘yes’ shows us how to be members of the Church.”

“Let us be challenged by Mary’s example of humility, active faith, and obedience,” he said to English speakers following his address. “Let us generously respond in love, magnifying God in our hearts, and receiving strength from the sacraments.”

He called Mary an “icon of the Mystery,” saying that in her, God’s plan of salvation is revealed through both divine grace and her free acceptance of God’s will.

Continuing his catechetical series on the Second Vatican Council, the pope quoted “Lumen Gentium,” saying the council’s teaching on Mary helps the faithful “love the Church and to serve within her the fulfilment of the Kingdom of God.”

The Church contemplates the mystery of Mary, not only because of her faith, her charity and the fact that she is the mother of Jesus, but also because, above all, she fulfilled all that she was called to be through the Lord.

Pope Leo called on the faithful to ask for Mary to help through her intercession, saying that everyone can learn from her example of humble and active faith, ending his address by saying, “Let us ask the Virgin to obtain this gift for us: that love for the Holy Mother Church may grow in all of us.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV smiles as he leads his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican May 13. (OSV News photo/Vincenzo Livieri, Reuters)