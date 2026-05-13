Skip to main content Scroll Top

Augustinians celebrate a year of the ‘gift of Pope Leo’ with special Mass

May 13, 2026

By Simone Orendain
OSV News

NEW LENOX, Ill. — Pope Leo XIV’s brother Augustinians and others from the Chicago-area looked back with gratitude on the past year since the election of one of their own at a special Mass May 8.

Augustinians of the Midwest and Spain-based Augustinian sisters living in the Chicago area attended the thanksgiving Mass for the pope’s first year at St. Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox, just southwest of Chicago. The Augustinian-run parish is where Pope Leo XIV last visited the U.S., in August 2024, when he was still Cardinal Robert F. Prevost.

“How blessed we are and how fortunate we are, and I know that many of us at some point in time have met him, have talked with him, have spent time with him. Now, not a lot of people can say that about the pontiff,” Augustinian Father Anthony B. Pizzo said at the opening of the Mass. Father Pizzo is the outgoing superior of the Midwest Augustinians, a position the pope once held.

Five Augustinians and Passionist Father Enzo Del Brocco, president of Catholic Theological Union, where Pope Leo received his master’s of divinity, concelebrated the Mass. Among them was Father John Lydon, the pope’s longtime friend from college and his missionary days in Peru. The Augustinian priest and the future pope lived in Trujillo for 10 years — in the tumultuous 1990s beset with political instability — teaching and guiding Augustinian seminarians.

In his homily, Father Lydon recalled the pope’s first anniversary visit that day to Pompeii, Italy, on the feast of Our Lady of Pompeii — a site that he said brought about conversion, miracles, and “much hope.” Father Lydon also noted that the same day in the Augustinian tradition honors Our Lady of Grace, the patron of the Augustinians in Peru.

The readings for the Marian feasts, and St. Paul’s letter to the Galatians saying we are no longer slaves but sons of God, he said, “help us understand the ministry and mission of Pope Leo.”

After the Mass, Father Lydon told OSV News his first thoughts on the first year since his good friend’s election to the papacy were “of gratitude to the Lord” for “the gift of Pope Leo.”

“His spirit is what guided the cardinals to choose our supreme pontiff,” he said. Referring to Pope Leo, he added, “We need his moral guidance, his moral voice in our world of today, and he has courageously stepped up to that.”

Father Lydon said “it’s hard to believe it’s been a whole year” since the pope was elected, “but it’s just a sign of God’s infinite grace to us all … and although the storm clouds look strong, we are assured that the Son, S-o-n, breaks through and Pope Leo helps direct us to him.”

Augustinian Father Ray Flores, pastor of St. Jude and a close friend of John Prevost, one of the pope’s two older brothers, said that “it’s been a privilege … when I think of accompanying John to different interviews throughout the year” to get to know the pope better, “which I really have enjoyed.”

“We both want to share the good news of his brother, and Pope Leo, and the Augustinians, and the message of peace that Pope Leo from day one has been talking about so beautifully and articulately,” he said. “People want that.”

Formerly a diocesan priest, Father Flores entered the Order of St. Augustine in 2017, when Pope Leo was then Bishop Prevost of the Diocese of Chiclayo, Peru. He knew the pope to be friendly whenever he greeted him and got to know him better four years ago while serving with him at the parish. One of the first parishioners Father Flores met at St. Jude in January 2023 was John Prevost.

Fresh from a trip to New York for an interview with CNN, John Prevost attended the Mass but kept a low profile from news media, after a whirlwind year of regularly giving interviews.

In the vestibule outside the sanctuary of St. Jude, people who attended the Mass chatted with the Augustinians and one another. The phrase “we’re so blessed” could be heard over and over again.

Cutline for featured image: Augustinians priests concelebrate a Mass of thanksgiving for the first anniversary of their brother Pope Leo XIV’s papacy at St. Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox, Ill., May 8. Among the concelebrants is Passionist Father Enzo Del Brocco, second from left. (OSV News photo/Simone Orendain)

Related Posts

Catholics need better understanding of the Mass, pope says

The “sense of mystery” and awe Catholics should experience at Mass is not one prompted by Latin or by “creative” elements added to the celebration, but by an awareness of sacrifice of Christ and his real presence in the Eucharist, Pope Francis said.

30 Jun 2022
People stand with hands folded in prayer in Singapore's National Stadium during Mass with Pope Francis.
Love is what builds and endures, pope says in Singapore

The true significance of Singapore’s soaring skyscrapers, robust economy and high-tech achievements must be found in the stories of love and care that are behind them, Pope Francis said.

12 Sep 2024
Receive Jesus, adore Him, carry Him to the world, pope tells seminarians

The path of priestly formation resembles a eucharistic procession, shaped by a spirit of closeness and devotion, Pope Francis said.

07 Nov 2024
Masses launching Holy Year in dioceses emphasize ‘hope that does not disappoint’

Bishops worldwide celebrated the opening of the 2025 Holy Year Dec. 29 with Masses in their cathedrals and co-cathedrals to mark the jubilee, which is themed “Pilgrims of Hope.”

30 Dec 2024
Vatican office clarifies rules for transferred holy days of obligation

When a holy day of obligation falls on a Sunday and so is transferred to another day, the Catholic faithful are encouraged to attend Mass, but they are not obliged to do so, the Vatican said.

29 Jan 2025
For 125 years, society has had a mission to produce Catholic resources for the blind

The Xavier Society for the Blind is celebrating 125 years of helping generations of Catholics, either blind or vision-impaired, participate in worship through braille texts, large-type books, and audio books.

30 Jan 2025
US Sunday Mass attendance back to pre-pandemic levels

Sunday Mass attendance in person at Catholic churches in the U.S. is back to pre-pandemic levels — although just under one quarter of the nation’s Catholics are in the pews on a regular weekly basis.

07 Feb 2025
Knights of Columbus mark 125 years of patriotic degree at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

The Knights of Columbus, the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization, celebrated the 125th anniversary of its patriotic fourth degree with an exemplification ceremony, Mass, and unveiling of a statue of its founder Blessed Michael J. McGivney at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

24 Feb 2025
Pope’s funeral set for April 26, public viewing April 23-25

The funeral Mass of Pope Francis will be celebrated April 26 in St. Peter’s Square, the Vatican announced.

22 Apr 2025
Choose the pope the world needs, dean urges cardinals before conclave

At a Mass before the conclave that will elect the next pope, the dean of the College of Cardinals urged his brothers to choose the shepherd the Church and all of humanity need “at this difficult and complex and tormented” turning point in history.

07 May 2025
‘A missionary at heart’: Catholic groups welcome Pope Leo XIV, first US-born pope

Catholic groups are welcoming Pope Leo XIV — the second pope from the Americas, and the first U.S.-born pontiff — who was elected May 8, the second day of the papal conclave.

08 May 2025
New pope calls for Christian witness in world that finds faith ‘absurd’

Where Christians are “mocked, opposed, despised, or at best tolerated and pitied” is where the Catholic Church’s “missionary outreach is most desperately needed,” Pope Leo XIV said in his first homily as leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

09 May 2025
Full text of first public homily of Pope Leo XIV

Full text of the first public homily of Pope Leo XIV, given at a Mass for the College of Cardinals in the Sistine Chapel May 9, 2025.

09 May 2025
Who are the Augustinians, Pope Leo XIV’s order?

In Pope Leo XIV’s first greeting after being introduced as pope May 8, he described himself as a “son of St. Augustine.”

11 May 2025
Pope Leo leaves Vatican to visit Shrine of Our Lady of Good Counsel

Less than 48 hours after being elected, Pope Leo XIV got in the front seat of a minivan and traveled 40 miles southeast from the Vatican to pray at a Marian shrine cared for by his Augustinian confreres.

11 May 2025