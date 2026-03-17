Pope Leo XIV urges media to show human face of war, not propaganda

By Courtney Mares

OSV News

ROME — Pope Leo XIV has urged the media to show the human face of suffering amid war and to verify news so as not to recirculate “propaganda” or become a “mouthpiece for those in power.”

“Always, but especially in the dramatic circumstances of war, such as those we are currently experiencing, the media must guard against the risk of becoming propaganda,” the pope said in an address to broadcast journalists who produce the TG2 news programs for the Italian state-owned television channel, Rai 2.

The pope underlined that the essential and delicate task for journalists is “verifying the news so as not to become a mouthpiece for those in power.”

“It is up to you to show the sufferings that war always brings to the people; to show the face of war and to relate it through the eyes of the victims, so as not to transform it into a videogame,” Pope Leo said.

The pope acknowledged that “it is not easy in the few minutes of a news broadcast and its in-depth segments,” but underlined that “this is the challenge.”

Reflecting on the challenge of artificial intelligence today, Pope Leo underlined “the need to regulate communication according to the human paradigm and not the technological one.”

People today are living in “an age dominated by polarization, ideological closed-mindedness, and slogans,” the pope said, adding that makes it more difficult to see and understand “the complexity of reality.”

There is a “temptation,” he added, “to seek out, see, and listen only to what confirms our own opinions.”

“But there can be no good communication, nor true freedom and healthy pluralism, without this openness,” he said.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XVI addresses broadcast journalists who produce the TG2 news programs for the Italian state-owned television channel, Rai 2, during a March 16 audience in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican. (OSV News photo/Elisabetta Trevisan, Vatican Media)