Skip to main content Scroll Top

Pope Leo XIV urges Chicago students to be ‘co-workers for peace with Christ’

March 10, 2026

By Courtney Mares
OSV News

ROME — Pope Leo XIV sent a message to students gathered at Loyola University Chicago for a peacebuilding conference March 7, calling on them to “be co-workers for peace with Christ.”

“True peace is not simply the absence of conflict, but rather is God’s gift,” Pope Leo said. “This peace is not like the kind that the world offers us (cf. Jn 14:27), which unfortunately is often imposed with violence and deception.”

The message, signed by the pope March 2 and released by the Vatican the day of the event, was addressed to participants in the Building Bridges Initiative: International Encounter for Peace and Reconciliation, a daylong conference that brought together university students, scholars, and practitioners from across the Americas.

Pope Leo also warned against what he called “the globalization of powerlessness,” a temptation, he said, to “believe that an era free of conflict is unattainable.”

“Christians are called today to be co-workers for peace with Christ, who even in our day wishes to share that gift with humanity,” Pope Leo wrote, adding that the Lord walks with those who work to promote harmony in their families, communities, and countries across the globe.

The pope said that fostering global concord requires the engagement of the international community on behalf of the common good, which, he said, “transcends borders, faith traditions, and cultures.”

“True harmony is rooted in the reconciliation that God has brought to us through his only Son, Jesus Christ, by his death and resurrection,” he said, describing peace as a constant journey of reconciliation with God, with oneself, with others, and with creation.

The pope underscored that prayer is a powerful force for reconciliation, saying that when people of different religious traditions pray together, it has “the power to change the course of history.”

The event on Loyola’s campus featured discussions on topics including peace and the Church, migration and law, the role of culture and art, and the challenges of truth and justice in an era shaped by artificial intelligence. Featured speakers included Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago and several Catholic scholars and diplomats.

The conference was co-hosted by Loyola’s Institute for Pastoral Studies, the Hank Center for the Catholic Intellectual Heritage, the Division of Mission Integration and the Department of Theology with support from several pontifical bodies, including the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

“I am pleased that you are continuing the work of the Building Bridges Initiative begun in 2022 with Pope Francis by bringing together university students, scholars and leaders who are promoting peace around the world,” Pope Leo said. “In a time increasingly marked by the wounds of war and violence, your efforts are sorely needed.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV greets those gathered to pray the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican March 8. The pope sent a message to students gathered at Loyola University Chicago for a peacebuilding conference March 7, calling on them to “be co-workers for peace with Christ.” (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022