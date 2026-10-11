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Pope Leo XIV to undergo surgery to remove lung nodule

October 11, 2026

By Junno Arocho Esteves
OSV News

Pope Leo XIV announced that he will undergo surgery after doctors discovered a nodule, or lump, in his lungs.

Speaking to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square Oct. 11, during his Sunday Angelus address, the pope said the nodule was “detected at a very early stage” during a medical checkup and it is “well-contained.”

“The doctors believe intervention is advisable, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to have it removed. The procedure is already scheduled for the coming days,” he said.

Concluding his address, the pope thanked the crowds in the square for their “spiritual closeness” and entrusted himself to their prayers.

Responding to questions from journalists, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that the surgery is scheduled within “the first few days” of this week and that “the expected post-operative hospital stay is about one week.”

The Vatican also confirmed that the pope will undergo the medical procedure at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

First reactions to the announcement

In response to the announcement, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her closeness and that of the Italian government “in this time of trial he is called to face in the coming days.”

“The serenity and peace of mind with which he spoke about it during today’s Angelus reassures us,” Meloni said in a post on X. “I am certain that the Italian people, too, will not fail to offer their support and affection.”

In one of the first immediate reactions to the news, Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta posted on X, following the Angelus: “The Church in Malta is united in prayer for the Holy Father, wishing him well for the surgery he will be undergoing.”

Archbishop Luis Argüello of Valladolid, president of the Spanish bishops’ conference, also urged prayers for the pontiff, saying: “From Rome, I invite the entire Spanish Church, dioceses, institutions of consecrated life, lay communities and associations, all members of the People of God, and our fellow citizens, to pray for the health of our beloved Pope Leo XIV.”

Archbishop Argüello is in Rome for Oct. 7-14 gathering of the world’s bishops’ conference presidents and the heads of Eastern Catholic churches, marking the 10th anniversary of “Amoris Laetitia.”

Pope Leo was originally scheduled to celebrate the Oct. 14 closing Mass. However, the Vatican has not announced whether the pope’s surgery will take place before or after the Mass.

US bishops call for prayer

Shortly after Pope Leo XIV announced he will undergo surgery to remove a lung nodule, the U.S. Catholic bishops offered their promise of prayers for his recovery and called on the faithful to join them.

Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, swiftly promised prayers for Pope Leo.

“The bishops of the United States join with the faithful and all people of good will in praying for his good health,” Archbishop Coakley said in a statement provided to OSV News. “May the hand of Pope Leo’s surgeons be guided by the divine physician Jesus Christ.”

The archbishop added, “Please find a moment today, as I will, to offer a prayer for Pope Leo and his care team.”

Greeting Peruvian pilgrims, Pope Leo indicated Latin American visit remains on schedule

The surprise announcement comes less than a month before his longest international trip to date, a 12-day apostolic visit to Latin America that includes stops in Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

Nevertheless, during his address to pilgrims, the pope greeted members of the Hermandad del Señor de los Milagros, or the Brotherhood of the Lord of Miracles, a Peruvian religious association that spreads devotion to a revered image of Christ crucified, and said he was moving forward with his visit.

“Thank you for your prayers for the pastoral visit I will fulfill in Peru,” the pope said before announcing his surgery.

The pope’s surgery is the first major surgical intervention he has publicly disclosed during his pontificate. A pontiff rarely makes medical announcements, which are often handled by the Vatican press office.

On July 12, 1992, St. John Paul II told pilgrims: “I would now like to share something personal with you,” and announced that he would be visiting Gemelli “for some diagnostic tests,” which resulted in him undergoing surgery to remove a large tumor from his colon.

Pope Francis’ visits to Gemelli for checkups or medical procedures, including his 2021 colon surgery and his 2023 abdominal surgery, were disclosed by the press office.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV waves as he leads the Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Oct. 11. (OSV News photo/Elisabetta Trevisan, Vatican Media)

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