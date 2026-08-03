Skip to main content Scroll Top

Pope Leo XIV to offer public Masses and audiences every week of August

August 3, 2026

By Courtney Mares
OSV News

ROME — Pope Leo XIV will celebrate a public Mass every week of August after taking time to rest in Castel Gandolfo during the month of July.

The Vatican published the pope’s liturgical schedule for August on July 30. It includes Masses in the Italian cities of Assisi and Rimini, along with celebrations for the liturgical feasts of the Transfiguration and the Assumption of Mary.

Pope Leo will also resume his weekly Wednesday general audiences in August, after suspending them for the month of July, and will lead five Angelus addresses during the month when many Europeans are on vacation.

Here is a look at the pope’s schedule for the rest of the summer:

Celebrating the Year of St. Francis in Assisi

Pope Leo will celebrate Mass in Assisi on Aug. 6 for the feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord. The 10:30 a.m. liturgy in the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels will be offered for participants in the “Go! Franciscan Youth Meeting,” a four-day meeting of young people ages 18 to 33 from across Europe.

The pope is scheduled to travel to Assisi by helicopter that morning, where he will meet with young people in the Piazza Santa Maria degli Angeli and greet representatives of the Franciscan orders before celebrating Mass in the basilica.

The visit to the birthplace of St. Francis is part of the Church’s celebration of a special jubilee year marking the 800th anniversary of St. Francis’ death. It also coincides with the annual celebration for the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli, a 16th-century church built over the small chapel where St. Francis founded the Franciscan order.

Each year during the first week of August, pilgrims to the basilica can receive a plenary indulgence, under the usual conditions, recalling St. Francis’ mystical experience there in 1216, when he asked Christ to grant complete remission of sins to all who, having repented and confessed, prayed within the church.

Solemnity of the Assumption in Castel Gandolfo

Pope Leo will return to Castel Gandolfo, where he spent much of July, to celebrate Mass for the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. in the parish of St. Thomas of Villanova. He will also lead a special Angelus address at noon to mark the Marian feast.

Traveling north to Rimini and San Marino

Since May, Pope Leo has made a series of pastoral visits to Italian cities, from Naples to Pavia. The final stop in this round of domestic visits will take him to San Marino and Rimini on Aug. 22.

The pope will begin the day with a pastoral visit to the Republic of San Marino, a landlocked microstate on the Italian Peninsula and the third-smallest independent state in Europe after Vatican City and Monaco. Its capital sits atop a mountain and traces its origins to a settlement founded by St. Marinus in the fourth century.

In the afternoon, Pope Leo will travel to the seaside town of Rimini, where he will take part in the Meeting for Friendship Amongst Peoples, an annual gathering organized by Communion and Liberation, a Catholic lay movement with roots in Italy. He will be the first pope to attend the event, known informally as the Rimini Meeting.

Pope Leo will celebrate Mass with Catholics of the Rimini Diocese at 6:30 p.m. local time in the city’s port.

A return to Castel Gandolfo

Pope Leo will return to Castel Gandolfo once more at the end of the month to celebrate Mass and lead a procession at the Church of Our Lady of the Lake on Aug. 29, at 6 p.m.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV greets visitors at the conclusion of the Angelus in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, July 20, 2025. Pope Leo will celebrate a public Mass every week of August after taking time to rest in Castel Gandolfo during the month of July. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022