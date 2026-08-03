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Serra Clubs of Dallas welcome new members, install officers

August 3, 2026

Special to The Texas Catholic

The Serra Clubs of Dallas welcomed new members and installed officers during a June 20 Mass and luncheon celebrating the organization’s mission to promote vocations to the priesthood and religious life.

The New Member Mass was held at Christ the King Catholic Church and celebrated by Father Arthur Unachukwu, vicar general, vicar for clergy, and moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Dallas. The Mass was followed by a luncheon where Serra Club officers were installed at the Dallas Country Club.

Members from all four Serra Clubs in the Diocese of Dallas — the Serra Club of Dallas, Serra Club of Metropolitan Dallas, Serra Club of North Central Dallas, and Serra Club of the University of Dallas — participated in the event.

The Serra Clubs inducted new members during the Mass, including:

Ron Baker, Les Clark, Andy England, John Hopper, and Susan Hopper for the Serra Club of Dallas; Sue Chambers, Tom Chambers, Kurt Hurtado, Virgene O’Brien, Cathy Packard, Chris Packard, Jennifer Siguenza, and Scott Walzel for the Serra Club of Metropolitan Dallas; Barbara Lanari, Steve Lanari, Kathleen Whitfield, and Paul Whitfield for the Serra Club of North Central Dallas; and William Chen, Elizabeth Delacruz, Consuelo Marquez-Evans, Phil Reyna, and Shilan Yeung for the Serra Club of the University of Dallas.

During the luncheon, the clubs installed their officers for the coming year. Richard Joseph began his second term as president of the Serra Club of  Dallas; Evan Van Kirk was installed as president of the Serra Club of Metropolitan Dallas; Patty Sherrod began her second term as president of the Serra Club of North Central Dallas; and Bob Looney was installed as president of the Serra Club of the University of Dallas.

Father Unachukwu also received the St. Junipero Serra Award, presented to a priest or religious in the Diocese of Dallas for outstanding dedication to promoting vocations.

The Serra Club’s mission is to foster, affirm, and promote vocations to the priesthood and religious life in the Catholic Church.

Cutline for featured image: New members of the Serra Clubs of Dallas pose with Father Arthur Unachukwu, vicar general, vicar for clergy, and moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Dallas, following a Mass welcoming new members to the clubs at Christ the King Catholic Church on June 20. Pictured are, back row, from left, Scott Walzel, Chris Packard, Cathy Packard, Tom Chambers, Sue Chambers, Father Unachukwu, Les Clark, Susan Hopper, John Hopper, and Serra International Executive Director John Liston; and front row, from left, Serra USA Council District Governor Renee Underwood, Elizabeth Delacruz, Consuelo Marquez-Evans, Virgene O’Brien, Shilan Yeung, William Chen, Barbara Lanari, and Steve Lanari. (TERESA RAFIDI/Courtesy of Serra Clubs of Dallas)

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