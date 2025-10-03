Scroll Top

Pope Leo XIV prays for victims of deadly earthquake in central Philippines

October 3, 2025

By Simone Orendain
OSV News

Pope Leo XIV said prayers for victims of a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in the central part of the Philippines that killed at least 72 people late Sept. 30, according to Archbishop Alberto Uy of Cebu.

The archbishop said Oct. 2 he received the message of the pope’s prayers and condolences from the Philippines papal nuncio, Archbishop Charles John Brown.

The nuncio “called me to convey the Holy Father’s heartfelt sympathies for all the survivors of the earthquake, and his prayers for the eternal repose of the victims,” Archbishop Uy said.

The day after the earthquake, Archbishop Uy who had just been installed in the archdiocese Sept. 30, gave his condolences to those who lost their loved ones and urged the faithful of the archdiocese to “unite in prayer and mutual help.”

On Oct. 2, Philippine officials said they would end rescue efforts and shift instead to giving aid to the more than 20,000 displaced residents of the affected towns in northern Cebu — the populous central island in the disaster-prone Southeast Asian nation. Disaster officials told reporters there were “zero missing” after all those who were thought to be missing were accounted for.

Most of the deaths were caused by collapsed houses and buildings, and the resulting landslides that followed the earthquake.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited the northern Cebu city of Bogo, which suffered the greatest damage and death toll, and told reporters that with structures not yet deemed safe, the government would likely put up a temporary tent city to house the evacuees.

The epicenter of the quake was in the Philippine Sea just east of Bogo. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded its depth at about six miles. This meant the shaking was significant because of its shallow origin. Residents there continued to fear aftershocks two days after it struck.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-stricken nations that sit on the Pacific “ring of fire,” a chain of volcanic tectonic plates from Australia to South America where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

In Daanbantayan, near the very north of Cebu, the front of a church was reduced to rubble in photos posted on Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro’s official Facebook page.

“The current situation in Daanbantayan highlights the severe impact of the earthquake on heritage structures, which form part of Cebu’s rich cultural and spiritual identity,” the caption of the post said.

It continued, Baricuatro “has directed cultural and disaster authorities to include heritage site assessments as part of the ongoing response and rehabilitation efforts.”

Cebu is where Catholicism took root in the Philippines more than 500 years ago, and the island province is home to some of the oldest Catholic churches in the country, a number of which have suffered multiple disasters.

A Cebu Archdiocese advisory posted on Facebook said Archbishop Uy ordered structural assessments at “all our churches and rectories.” And in the parishes to the north “that have been gravely affected,” he called for a halt in Masses being celebrated inside churches until the structural inspections were completed.

“We continue to pray to our Loving Father for calmness and strength in the midst of these trials,” the statement said. “May the Lord shelter us under His wings, protect us from every harm, and guide us to safety and peace.”

Cutline for featured image: Rescuers carry a victim’s body recovered from a damaged house in Bogo, Philippines, in Cebu province, Oct. 1, 2025, in the aftermath of a magnitude 6.9 offshore earthquake. The quake collapsed houses and buildings late Sept. 30 in the central Philippine province, leaving at least 72 dead and injuring many others. (OSV News photo/Eloisa Lopez, Reuters)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022