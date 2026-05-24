Diocese announces new clergy assignments

Following the celebration of a Mass on May 23 where Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained Father Matthew Biaggi, Father Jeremy Maness, and Father Nicholas Weiss to the priesthood, the Diocese of Dallas announced new clergy assignments and appointments. The following appointments and assignments are effective July 1, 2026, unless otherwise noted.

CENTRAL DEANERY

Reverend Miguel Castro III, I.V.E., has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, Dallas. Father Castro had temporarily been serving in the same position.

Reverend Bartholomew Nwafor has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Dallas. Father Nwafor has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Frisco.

*Reverend Nicholas Weiss has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Christ the King Parish, Dallas. Father Weiss is a newly ordained priest of the Diocese.

NORTH CENTRAL DEANERY

Reverend Bryce Baumann has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Monica Parish, Dallas. Father Baumann has been completing further studies outside the Diocese.

Reverend Paul Mallam has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Parish, Richardson. Father Mallam has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Pius X Parish, Dallas.

*Reverend Jeremy Maness has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Holy Family of Nazareth Parish, Irving. Father Maness is a newly ordained priest of the Diocese.

Reverend Joseph Shekari has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Rita Parish, Dallas. Father Shekari has been serving as Parochial Vicar of All Saints Parish, Dallas.

Reverend Parker Thompson has been appointed Parochial Vicar of All Saints Parish, Dallas. Father Thompson has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Monica Parish, Dallas.

Reverend Luis Sierra has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Ann Parish, Coppell. Father Sierra has been serving as Parochial Vicar of Immaculate Conception Parish, Grand Prairie.

NORTHERN DEANERY

Reverend Joel Bako has been appointed Priest in Residence at St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, McKinney. Father Bako has been serving as Priest in Residence at Our Lady of Angels Parish, Allen. He will continue to serve as Hospital Chaplain of Collin County.

*Reverend Matthew Biaggi has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, Plano. Father Biaggi is a newly ordained priest of the Diocese.

Reverend Alex Fry has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Frisco. Father Fry has been serving as Parochial Vicar of Christ the King Parish, Dallas.

Reverend Michael Likoudis has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, McKinney, and of Holy Family Quasi-Parish, Van Alstyne. Father Likoudis has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, Plano.

Reverend William Mobley has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, McKinney. Father Mobley has been completing further studies outside the Diocese.

Reverend Desmond Ndikum has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Anthony Parish, Wylie. Father Ndikum has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, McKinney.

Reverend Eugene O’Donnell has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, Plano. Father O’Donnell has been serving as Parochial Vicar of Holy Family of Nazareth Parish, Irving.

Reverend Mathias Peter has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Holy Family Quasi-Parish, Van Alstyne. Father Peter will continue to serve as Parochial Vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, McKinney.

NORTHEAST DEANERY

Reverend Aristeo Berrum has been appointed Pastoral Administrator of St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Dallas. Father Berrum has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Ann Parish, Coppell.

Reverend César García has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Pius X Parish, Dallas. Father García has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Parish, Richardson. He will continue to serve as Chaplain of Bishop Lynch High School, Dallas.

Reverend Sebastian Martinez has concluded the term of his assignment as Chaplain of St. Philip & St. Augustine Catholic Academy, Dallas. Father Martinez will continue to serve as Parochial Vicar of St. Augustine Parish, Dallas.

SOUTHEAST DEANERY

Reverend Juan Mendez has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Santa Clara of Assisi Parish, Dallas. Father Mendez has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, McKinney.

SOUTHWEST DEANERY

Reverend Elmer Herrera-Guzman has been appointed Pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, Grand Prairie. Father Herrera-Guzman has been serving as Pastor of Holy Cross Parish, Dallas, and St. Anthony Parish, Dallas.

Reverend Martin Moreno has been appointed Pastor of Holy Cross Parish, Dallas, and St. Anthony Parish, Dallas. Father Moreno has been serving as Pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Dallas.

Reverend Felipe Vives has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Immaculate Conception Parish, Grand Prairie. Father Vives has been serving as Parochial Vicar of Holy Family Quasi-Parish, Van Alstyne.

RETIREMENTS and DEPARTURES

Reverend Richard Alarcón Arreaga is returning to his home diocese, effective June 30, 2026. Father Alarcón has been serving as Parochial Vicar of Santa Clara of Assisi Parish, Dallas.

Reverend Victor Bartolotta is departing from the Diocese of Dallas, effective June 15, 2026. Father Bartolotta has been serving as Priest in Residence at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish.

Reverend Jack Hopka has retired, effective July 1, 2026. Father Hopka has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Mark the Evangelist, Plano.

Reverend Bemnet Melaku, C.M., has been reassigned outside the Diocese, effective April 6, 2026. Father Melaku has been serving as Parochial Vicar of Holy Trinity Parish, Dallas.

Reverend Joseph Son Van Nguyen has retired, effective July 1, 2026. Father Nguyen has been serving as Pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, Grand Prairie.

Reverend Francisco Orozco Lopez has retired, effective July 1, 2026. Father Orozco Lopez has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Anthony Parish, Wylie.

*Indicates a newly ordained priest