Scroll Top

Pope Leo video message to feature at Chicago Archdiocese, White Sox celebration

May 29, 2025

By Simone Orendain
OSV News

CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago has scheduled a Mass and a special program June 14 to celebrate the election and inauguration of Pope Leo XIV, and participants will get a video message from the native son of the Windy City.

“Pope Leo XIV will greet us in Chicago and offer a special video message to the young people of the world, which will be broadcast first from our event,” the Chicago Archdiocese said on its website.

In a previous announcement, the archdiocese said the June 14 events including the Mass, preceded by music, a film, speakers, and prayer, will all take place at Rate Field, the ballpark of the Chicago White Sox. The stadium has capacity for some 40,000 participants.

In that announcement the archdiocese said, “Pope Leo XIV’s message of peace, unity, and the key to a meaningful life have touched hearts across the globe. This celebration is an extraordinary opportunity for people from the city and beyond to come together in shared pride for one of our own.”

The archdiocese posted a short YouTube video of Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich inviting the public to the celebration, recorded during a short visit home after the conclave in Rome and before returning there for the pontiff’s May 18 inauguration Mass.

The White Sox said the pontiff has a seat ready for him any time he wants to watch a game. The team unveiled a stadium mural on May 19 depicting Pope Leo (near Section 140 where he watched the Sox sweep the Houston Astros in 2005), and sent the pontiff his own team hat and jersey upon his election May 8.

“He has an open invite to throw out a first pitch,” Brooks Boyer, the White Sox executive vice president, chief revenue and marketing officer, told MLB.com. “Heck, maybe we’ll let him get an at-bat.”

Pope Leo XIV, who was born in Chicago and grew up in Dolton, Illinois, a south suburb just outside the city limits, has followed the Southside team since childhood, according to his brother Louis Prevost.

“He was big into baseball,” Prevost told OSV News. “He was a big Sox fan.”

The 69-year old pope also did root for the Chicago Cubs, the Sox’s crosstown rivals, but that was while he was away on mission in the deeply impoverished mountains of Peru, according to his superior at that time, retired Bishop Daniel Turley of the Chulucanas Diocese in northern Peru. A fellow Augustinian and Southsider, Bishop Turley said being far removed from home, living in South America, the missionaries supported all Chicago teams, including the Cubs.

Then-Father Robert J. Prevost worked in the missions for about a dozen years shortly after completing his doctorate in canon law in Rome at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, also called the Angelicum. In between mission stints, he spent a year as vocations director of the former major seminary run by the Midwest Augustinians province in a Chicago south suburb. Bishop Turley said with extensive travel back and forth, Father Prevost became a dual citizen holding both American and Peruvian citizenship.

He then became prior general of the Order of St. Augustine, visiting his religious order’s communities worldwide, including those in far-flung areas where Christians are a minority.

Father Prevost held the post for 12 years then served as formator at the seminarians’ theologate in Chicago for a couple of years. Then the late Pope Francis made him apostolic administrator (in 2014) and later bishop (in 2015) of the Diocese of Chiclayo, a few hundred miles north of Trujillo, Peru’s third largest city, where a decade earlier he taught at the seminary of San Carlos and San Marcelo.

On Jan. 30, 2023, Pope Francis appointed then-Bishop Prevost prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Bishops and president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, naming him an archbishop. On Sept. 30 of that year, the pope named him a cardinal.

Pope Leo’s episcopal motto, which he first took as a bishop, is “In Illo uno unum,” Latin for “In the One (Christ), we are one.” It is a guiding phrase from one of St. Augustine’s sermons and is seen as a signal his papacy will be heavily focused on unity.

Cutline for featured image: A mural dedicated to Pope Leo XIV, alongside a special Pope Leo No. 14 Chicago White Sox jersey, is unveiled in Section 140 of Rate Field, the White Sox’s ballpark, in Chicago, May 19, 2025. (OSV News photo / Courtesy of the Chicago White Sox)

Related Posts

Catholics need better understanding of the Mass, pope says

The “sense of mystery” and awe Catholics should experience at Mass is not one prompted by Latin or by “creative” elements added to the celebration, but by an awareness of sacrifice of Christ and his real presence in the Eucharist, Pope Francis said.

30 Jun 2022
People stand with hands folded in prayer in Singapore's National Stadium during Mass with Pope Francis.
Love is what builds and endures, pope says in Singapore

The true significance of Singapore’s soaring skyscrapers, robust economy and high-tech achievements must be found in the stories of love and care that are behind them, Pope Francis said.

12 Sep 2024
Receive Jesus, adore Him, carry Him to the world, pope tells seminarians

The path of priestly formation resembles a eucharistic procession, shaped by a spirit of closeness and devotion, Pope Francis said.

07 Nov 2024
Masses launching Holy Year in dioceses emphasize ‘hope that does not disappoint’

Bishops worldwide celebrated the opening of the 2025 Holy Year Dec. 29 with Masses in their cathedrals and co-cathedrals to mark the jubilee, which is themed “Pilgrims of Hope.”

30 Dec 2024
Vatican office clarifies rules for transferred holy days of obligation

When a holy day of obligation falls on a Sunday and so is transferred to another day, the Catholic faithful are encouraged to attend Mass, but they are not obliged to do so, the Vatican said.

29 Jan 2025
For 125 years, society has had a mission to produce Catholic resources for the blind

The Xavier Society for the Blind is celebrating 125 years of helping generations of Catholics, either blind or vision-impaired, participate in worship through braille texts, large-type books, and audio books.

30 Jan 2025
US Sunday Mass attendance back to pre-pandemic levels

Sunday Mass attendance in person at Catholic churches in the U.S. is back to pre-pandemic levels — although just under one quarter of the nation’s Catholics are in the pews on a regular weekly basis.

07 Feb 2025
Knights of Columbus mark 125 years of patriotic degree at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

The Knights of Columbus, the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization, celebrated the 125th anniversary of its patriotic fourth degree with an exemplification ceremony, Mass, and unveiling of a statue of its founder Blessed Michael J. McGivney at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

24 Feb 2025
Pope’s funeral set for April 26, public viewing April 23-25

The funeral Mass of Pope Francis will be celebrated April 26 in St. Peter’s Square, the Vatican announced.

22 Apr 2025
Choose the pope the world needs, dean urges cardinals before conclave

At a Mass before the conclave that will elect the next pope, the dean of the College of Cardinals urged his brothers to choose the shepherd the Church and all of humanity need “at this difficult and complex and tormented” turning point in history.

07 May 2025
‘A missionary at heart’: Catholic groups welcome Pope Leo XIV, first US-born pope

Catholic groups are welcoming Pope Leo XIV — the second pope from the Americas, and the first U.S.-born pontiff — who was elected May 8, the second day of the papal conclave.

08 May 2025
New pope calls for Christian witness in world that finds faith ‘absurd’

Where Christians are “mocked, opposed, despised, or at best tolerated and pitied” is where the Catholic Church’s “missionary outreach is most desperately needed,” Pope Leo XIV said in his first homily as leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

09 May 2025
Full text of first public homily of Pope Leo XIV

Full text of the first public homily of Pope Leo XIV, given at a Mass for the College of Cardinals in the Sistine Chapel May 9, 2025.

09 May 2025
Who are the Augustinians, Pope Leo XIV’s order?

In Pope Leo XIV’s first greeting after being introduced as pope May 8, he described himself as a “son of St. Augustine.”

11 May 2025
Pope Leo leaves Vatican to visit Shrine of Our Lady of Good Counsel

Less than 48 hours after being elected, Pope Leo XIV got in the front seat of a minivan and traveled 40 miles southeast from the Vatican to pray at a Marian shrine cared for by his Augustinian confreres.

11 May 2025