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Pope Leo appoints two US bishops as members of Vatican’s highest court

July 29, 2026

By Courtney Mares
OSV News

ROME — Pope Leo XIV has named two American bishops as members of the Vatican’s highest court, the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura. The bishops, Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone of San Francisco and Bishop Edward M. Lohse of Kalamazoo, Michigan, both hold doctorates in canon law.

The Apostolic Signatura, established in the 15th century, is one of three tribunals within the Holy See. It serves as a supreme court, hearing appeals from the Holy See’s two other tribunals, with the pope serving as the supreme judge.

The two Americans are among the seven new members appointed by Pope Leo XIV July 25, joining prelates and canon law professors from Spain, Poland, Germany, and Italy.

“I am deeply grateful to the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, for appointing me as a member of the Supreme Apostolic Signatura. I receive this responsibility with a profound sense of stewardship, recognizing that every office in the Church is entrusted for the service of Christ, His people, and the mission of the Gospel,” Archbishop Cordileone wrote on social media following his appointment.

Nodding to the namesake of San Francisco, he continued, “As we commemorate the 800th anniversary of the Transitus of our patron, St. Francis of Assisi, I pray that his example of humble fidelity to Christ and joyful service to others will continue to shape my ministry.”

Archbishop Cordileone asked for prayers that he may “fulfill this responsibility with wisdom, charity and a generous heart.”

The other new members of the tribunal are Bishop Juan Ignacio Arrieta Ochoa de Chinchetru, a Spanish-born prelate who has served in the Roman Curia as secretary of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts since 2007, and Bishop Krzysztof Nitkiewicz of Sandomierz, Poland.

Pope Leo XIV also appointed three canon law professors from pontifical universities in Rome to the court. They are Father Ulrich Rhode, a German Jesuit who teaches canon law at the Pontifical Gregorian University; Father Gianpaolo Montini, an Italian priest who also teaches canon law at the Gregorian; and Father Eduardo Baura de la Peña, a Spanish-born priest who teaches canon law at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross.

Cutline for featured image: San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone said July 25 he welcomed his appointment by Pope Leo XIV to the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura “with a profound sense of stewardship.” Archbishop Cordileone is pictured in a 2024 file photo. (OSV News photo/courtesy Archdiocese of San Francisco)

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