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Mary’s Garden to celebrate Carmelite centennial in Diocese of Dallas

July 29, 2026

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

With ceremonial shovels poised over a pile of dirt and blue hard hats dotting the crowd, Bishop Edward J. Burns joined benefactors and supporters of the Discalced Carmelite Nuns in Dallas June 23 to break ground on Mary’s Garden at the Monastery of the Infant Jesus of Prague and St. Joseph, a project that reflects the community’s gratitude as it approaches its 2028 centennial in the Diocese of Dallas.

Calling the occasion “an absolute privilege and an honor,” Bishop Burns thanked the Carmelite sisters for nearly a century of steadfast prayer on behalf of the Church and the Diocese of Dallas.

“The Carmelite sisters, through their life of prayer and witness, truly do sanctify this diocese by their presence and by their prayers,” Bishop Burns said.

The Marian garden, with construction planned on a five-acre tract at the corner of Flowers Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, will feature self-guided walking paths highlighting some of the stories of Marian apparitions, flowers traditionally associated with the Blessed Virgin Mary, quiet spaces for contemplation, and interactive features designed to deepen visitors’ faith.

In a letter shared with supporters, Mother Juanita Marie of Jesus Crucified, OCD, prioress of the Discalced Carmelite Nuns in Dallas, described the garden as both a gift to the community and an expression of gratitude as the monastery prepares to celebrate its centennial.

“This is why we chose ‘Grateful & Blessed’ as our centennial theme,” she said. “We are grateful, and it truly has been a blessing to have been invited to be part of the faith, friendship, and families that make our beautiful Diocese of Dallas.”

Mother Juanita Marie said the project is intended to reconnect visitors with “timeless truths” through spaces that invite prayer and contemplation. She noted that the name “Carmel” itself derives from the Hebrew expression for “enclosed garden,” making Mary’s Garden a fitting reflection of the Carmelite charism.

“Our Blessed Mother prepared this gift for our diocese, many years before we even knew we would need it,” Mother Juanita Marie said. “It happened quietly, but as soon as the words were spoken, all of us knew that it was God’s will that Mary be honored in this way and that she in turn will use it to bless her children beyond measure.”

While the Carmelite sisters live a cloistered life centered on contemplative prayer, the garden will welcome schools, parish groups, pilgrims, and individual visitors seeking to experience spirituality in an outdoor setting.

“Life began in a garden, and we pray that all who enter will experience their prayer life anew,” Mother Juanita Marie said.

Construction will take place in phases over the coming years, with opportunities for volunteers and benefactors to participate as the project develops.

“This is our gift, but it will take several years to complete,” Mother Juanita Marie said, adding that she knows people may want to contribute in different ways. “We welcome their participation, because they have gifts and graces that we don’t, and we want it to be a place that they want to spend time in, so we think that they should help shape it.”

The groundbreaking of Mary’s Garden also highlighted the remarkable journey of a religious community whose history in Dallas began nearly a century ago but traces its roots to Mexico.

Founded in Tulancingo, Hidalgo, in 1907, the Carmelite sisters were forced to flee religious persecution in Mexico at a time when Catholic clergy and religious communities were targeted.

Invited by Bishop Joseph P. Lynch, the third bishop of the Diocese of  Dallas, the sisters arrived in Dallas in 1928. In 1952, the sisters moved to their present location, where today the monastery is home to 13 professed Carmelite nuns and three women in the inquiry stage, whose daily lives are devoted to communal worship, silence, and intercessory prayer for the Church and the world.

As the groundbreaking ceremony concluded, Bishop Burns blessed the future Marian garden, praying that it would become “a place of beauty, nourishment, and peace” where all who visit “may be refreshed in body and spirit.”

“Grant that this garden dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary may be fruitful and abundant,” Bishop Burns prayed. “Bless the people of this community. Bless the dear sisters. Teach us all to live together in harmony, that we might praise you unceasingly, now and for years to come.”

Editor’s note: Readers who would like updates on the progress of Mary’s Garden or information about how to support the project through donations can sign up for email updates at carmelitenunsofdallas.flocknote.com/home.

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Edward J. Burns joins benefactors and supporters of the Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Dallas on June 23 to break ground on Mary’s Garden at the Monastery of the Infant Jesus of Prague and St. Joseph. The Marian garden will be developed on a five-acre tract at the corner of Flowers Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard as the Carmelite nuns prepare to celebrate their centennial in the Diocese of Dallas in 2028. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

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