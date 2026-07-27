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Pope Leo appeals for dialogue, diplomacy, prayers for just peace in Holy Land, Middle East

July 27, 2026

By Linda Bordoni
Vatican News, OSV News

Pope Leo XIV on July 26 renewed his urgent appeals for peace in the Holy Land and across the Middle East during his Angelus address in Castel Gandolfo, expressing deep concern over the escalating violence and calling for an immediate return to dialogue.

“I continue to follow with deep concern the ongoing and escalating violence in the Holy Land, where, in recent days, many civilians, both in the West Bank and in Gaza, have once again fallen victim,” the pope said.

“I make a heartfelt appeal for a return to negotiations to achieve a just political solution, founded on the equal dignity and equal rights of every human person,” he continued. “At the same time, I urge the rejection of further military actions and unilateral decisions, especially those that violate the respect for and the status quo of the holy places of every religion.”

Throughout the Middle East, he said, “the intensification of military operations has once again brought violence and destruction, placing the lives of countless civilians in grave danger and worsening the shortages of drinking water and electricity.”

The Associated Press reported late July 25 that the U.S. military “has paused its airstrikes on Iran after nearly two weeks of intensifying bombing, while diplomatic efforts have pushed forward to try to avert a return to all-out war.”

On July 24 in the ‌occupied West Bank, according to Reuters, four Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers were killed near a Palestinian village in a confrontation that added to a growing toll over recent weeks as Israeli settler violence has intensified against Palestinians.

“I urge all parties involved to suspend their attacks and urgently reopen avenues of dialogue and diplomacy, so that the peace so greatly desired by the entire region may be achieved without delay,” Pope Leo said.

Pope Leo encouraged everyone to continue praying for all peoples throughout the world who are suffering because of war.

“May the Lord touch hearts and enlighten the minds of those in positions of responsibility, so that reconciliation and peace may soon prevail,” he said.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV leads the Angelus prayer in Piazza della Liberta in Castel Gandolfo, near Rome, July 26. He appealed for dialogue, diplomacy, and prayers for a just peace in the Holy Land and the Middle East. (OSV News photo/Remo Casilli, Reuters)

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