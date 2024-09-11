Scroll Top
Pope lands in Singapore, last stage of his Asia-Pacific trip
September 11, 2024

By Cindy Wooden
Catholic News Service

SINGAPORE — Arriving in Singapore from Timor-Leste, Pope Francis made the biggest transition of his 12-day trip to Asia and the Pacific, moving from one of the world’s poorest countries to one of its wealthiest and from one of the most youthful to one of the oldest.

The pope landed in Singapore Sept. 11, the last stop on his Sept. 2-13 trip. He, his entourage, and the 75 journalists traveling with him flew four hours on Aero Dili, Timor-Leste’s national airline, which has only one plane.

According to the World Population Review, the median age of Singapore’s population is 38.9 years in contrast to the global median age of 31. In Timor-Leste, where the pope had spent the previous two days, the median age is just 20.

Singapore is considered the world’s fourth richest nation, based on gross domestic product. Timor-Leste ranks 172nd out of 196 nations, according to the Asian Development Bank.

Arriving at the Singapore airport, Pope Francis was welcomed by Edward Tong, minister for culture, community and youth, and four children, who did a little dance and offered flowers.

The pope and Tong held a brief meeting inside the airport before Pope Francis got in an electric golf cart — covered because of the rain — and did a little tour around the airport’s garden paths to greet hundreds of people who were waiting to welcome him.

The pope then went to the St. Francis Xavier Retreat Centre, where he was staying. In the evening, he was scheduled to hold a private meeting with the Jesuits of Singapore but had nothing else on his official schedule.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Francis greets a group of children as he arrives Sept. 11, 2024, in Singapore, the last stop on his four-nation visit to Asia and the Pacific. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

