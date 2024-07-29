Scroll Top
Pope appeals for end to weapons’ production, for solidarity with the elderly
July 29, 2024

By Carol Glatz
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Many elderly people risk feeling an increasingly unbearable sense of loneliness, especially during summer, Pope Francis said.

“Let us say ‘no’ to the loneliness of the elderly! Our future depends a great deal on how grandparents and grandchildren learn to live together,” he said after praying the Angelus with visitors gathered in St. Peter’s Square July 28.

The day marked the Catholic Church’s celebration of World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, whose theme was, “Do not cast me off in my old age.”

“The day calls us to listen to the voice of the elderly who say, ‘Do not abandon me!’ and to answer, ‘I will not abandon you!'” he said.

“The abandonment of the elderly is indeed a sad reality to which we must not grow accustomed,” the pope said. “For many of them, especially in these summer days, loneliness risks becoming a difficult burden to bear.”

“Let us strengthen the alliance between grandparents and grandchildren, between young people and the elderly,” Pope Francis said, leading a round of applause for all grandparents in the world.

The pope also assured those affected by major landslides in the south of Ethiopia of his prayers. “I am close to that sorely tried population, and to those who are bringing relief.”

A series of landslides hit Gofa July 21-22, killing at least 250 people. As rescue crews continued to dig through the mud July 29, authorities expected the death toll to climb as high as 500 people.

After the Angelus, Pope Francis condemned the ongoing production of weapons.

“While there are many people in the world who suffer due to disasters and hunger, we continue to produce and sell weapons and burn resources fueling wars, large and small,” he said.

“This is an outrage that the international community should not tolerate, and it contradicts the spirit of brotherhood of the Olympic Games that have just begun. Let us not forget, brothers and sisters: war is defeat!” he said.

Before praying the Angelus, the pope reflected on the day’s Gospel reading (Jn 6:9) about Jesus’ multiplication of a boy’s small offering of loaves and fishes.

There are three gestures that are part of this miracle, the pope said: offering, giving thanks and sharing, which are the same “three gestures that Jesus will come to repeat at the Last Supper.”

The importance of offering what little one has is emphasized during the Mass, he said, “when the priest offers the bread and wine on the altar, and each person offers himself, his own life.”

“It is a gesture that may seem small, when we think of the immense needs of humanity, just like the five loaves and two fish in front of a crowd of thousands; but God makes it the material for the miracle, the greatest miracle there is — that in which he himself makes himself present among us, for the salvation of the world,” Pope Francis said.

“In the Mass, it is the Communion, when together we approach the altar to receive the Body and Blood of Christ: the fruit of everyone’s gift transformed by the Lord into food for all,” he said.

“It is a beautiful moment, that of communion, which teaches us to live every gesture of love as a gift of grace, both for those who give it and those who receive it,” he said.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Francis greets visitors gathered in St. Peter’s Square to pray the Angelus at the Vatican July 28, 2024. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope calls for day of prayer, fasting for peace in Ukraine

As the threat of war loomed over the world, Pope Francis called on people to pray and fast for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday.

23 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022