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‘Lay down your weapons,’ pope says in Palm Sunday call for peace

March 30, 2026

By Josephine Peterson
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Marking the start of Holy Week, Pope Leo XIV used his first Palm Sunday Mass to issue a forceful plea for peace, urging an end to war as he reflected on Christ’s Passion.

During his homily opening Holy Week at St. Peter’s Square, the pope said the faithful must follow Jesus, as he embraced humanity “even as others raise swords and clubs.”

“We turn our gaze to Jesus, who reveals himself as King of Peace, even as war looms around him,” he said March 29. “He remains steadfast in meekness, while others are stirring up violence.”

Pope Leo continued, recounting Jesus’ final words to God, saying that in that moment we can see a “crucified humanity.”

“Above all, we hear the painful groans of all those who are oppressed by violence and are victims of war,” he said. “Christ, King of Peace, cries out again from his cross: God is love! Have mercy! Lay down your weapons! Remember that you are brothers and sisters!”

In his appeal at the close of the Mass, he went on further to press for peace, especially in the Middle East. He called on prayers for Christians in the Middle East, whose “ordeal challenges all our consciences,” as the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran enters its fifth week.

“Just as the Church contemplates the mystery of the Lord’s Passion, we cannot forget those who today are truly sharing in his suffering,” he said. “Let us raise our prayer to the Prince of Peace that he may sustain the peoples wounded by war and open concrete paths to reconciliation and peace.”

On a sunny and windy day, thousands attended the Mass, which began with a solemn procession of hundreds of people carrying green palm branches, followed by about 60 cardinals and bishops, carrying “palmurelli,” pale green palm branches that were woven and braided.

In the center of the square, the procession circled the ancient obelisk, brought to Rome by Emperor Caligula in 37 AD and later erected in St. Peter’s Square, traditionally marking the site of early Christian martyrdom, including that of St. Peter.

Dressed in red vestments, the color of the Passion, Pope Leo followed, opening Mass underneath the obelisk. After the opening prayer and hymns, the procession made its way through the crowd to the altar in front of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Palm Sunday marks the solemn beginning of Holy Week, commemorating Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem and leading to his passion, death, and resurrection. The liturgy includes the reading of Christ’s suffering and crucifixion, setting the tone for the days leading to Easter.

In closing, the pope ended his Palm Sunday homily recalling the words of the late Bishop Tonino Bello, who was known as a pacifist and social justice advocate.

“‘And grant, finally, that the tears of all the victims of violence and pain will soon be dried up like frost beneath the spring sun,'” the pope said.

Bishop Bello died in 1993, and Pope Francis recognized him as venerable as his sainthood cause was advanced in 2021.

Cutline for featured image: People carrying palm fronds and olive branches join a procession near St. Peter’s Basilica as Pope Leo XIV celebrates Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican March 29. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

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