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Investigation ‘ongoing’ in false bomb threat at home of Pope Leo’s brother

April 17, 2026

By Simone Orendain
OSV News

CHICAGO — The police chief of a southwest suburb of Chicago, where one of Pope Leo XIV’s brothers lives, confirmed to OSV News that his department is conducting “an ongoing and active investigation” of an unsubstantiated bomb threat at John Prevost’s house.

New Lenox Police Chief Micah Nuesse said in an email to OSV News that, as of mid-afternoon April 16, “the NLPD will conduct extra patrols and there will be an increased police presence in the area.”

Nuesse sent a media statement that said officers responded to a call in the early evening April 15 about a bomb threat in Prevost’s neighborhood.

“A thorough search of the residence and surrounding property was conducted,” the department said in the statement. “After careful examination, investigators determined that the threat was unsubstantiated and that no explosive devices or hazardous materials were present.”

“There were no injuries reported, and residents were allowed to safely return to their homes shortly after the scene was cleared,” it added.

An Augustinian priest and friend of Prevost told OSV News his friend “is fine” following the incident.

Pope Leo is from Chicago’s south suburbs and is a member of the Order of St. Augustine, which has a Midwest province based in Chicago. Then-Cardinal Robert F. Prevost last visited New Lenox in August 2024, when he was a Rome-based prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.

The pope has made strong calls for peace in the face of the U.S. and Israel’s conflict with Iran, and he led a prayer vigil for peace April 11. During his travels in Africa, he has reiterated the message of peace, particularly at an April 16 meeting for peace in Bamenda, Cameroon — a region marred by years of separatist violence.

“Too many people are suffering in the world today. Too many innocent people are being killed; and I think someone has to stand up and say there’s a better way,” he said April 13 aboard the papal plane to Algeria, the first stop in his four-country papal trip in Africa.

Cutline for featured image: A Chicago police officer attends a news conference in Chicago, Illinois, September 21, 2016. (OSV News photo/Jim Young, Reuters)

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