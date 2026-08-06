Skip to main content Scroll Top

In Assisi, Pope Leo urges young people to become ‘new saints’

August 6, 2026

By Courtney Mares
OSV News

Pope Leo XIV traveled to Assisi Aug. 5 to celebrate the Jubilee Year of St. Francis with 2,500 young people, urging them to become the “new saints” the world needs today.

The pope celebrated Mass at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels on the feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord for participants in the “Go! Franciscan Youth Meeting,” a four-day gathering of young people ages 18 to 33 from across Europe. The basilica was built on the site where St. Francis founded the Franciscan order.

“Dear young people, today Europe and the whole world are looking to you to be new saints. Dare to believe in the word of the Gospel; become fully human with the freedom of Jesus Christ,” Pope Leo said in his homily in the basilica that encompasses the small chapel where St. Francis founded the Franciscan order.

“Unite the best energies of your magnificent humanity: your studies, skills, work, friendships, love, and prayer, so that you can bring Saint Francis’ vision to life in many different ways,” he added.

The pope’s visit is part of the Church’s celebration of the 800th anniversary of St. Francis’ death and coincides with the annual August celebration in which pilgrims flock to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels to receive a plenary indulgence linked to a mystical experience of St. Francis.

The pope flew from Vatican City to Assisi by helicopter in the morning. Before Mass, he met young people gathered in the piazza in front of the basilica and answered some of their questions, offering advice about vocations and discernment.

He told them that “the deepest vocation, written in every human heart, is a call to communion,” a truth he said sin can obscure. Thankfully, he added, every vocation is also a journey toward redemption and healing.

“Jesus’ invitation to follow him reveals our own dignity and teaches us to honor the dignity of others by placing our trust in them and proving ourselves worthy of their trust,” Pope Leo said. “This dynamic is so liberating that it deserves the wholehearted commitment of our lives.”

Pope Leo also reflected on the instability of modern life, saying “the stability that once characterized traditional societies is disappearing” and that a confused sense of freedom can leave people feeling nothing is ever truly settled. In that environment, the pope said, “the courage to make a definitive choice may well be the most revolutionary act of all.”

“Faith unmasks the illusion that our problems can be solved by running away, or abandoning our commitments, or taking a few steps along ever-changing roads without ever truly arriving anywhere,” he said. “We may multiply our experiences, our acquaintances, and our possessions, yet remain in exactly the same place. The human cost is immense, and the inner emptiness that follows is profound.”

Saying “yes” to forever, the pope added, “is a grace which God himself enables us to respond to through our own fidelity, so that we may attain the fullness of life.”

Reflecting on his own personal vocation, Pope Leo said, “Looking back on my own life, I can say that the Lord has never left me alone. He has always accompanied me, often by placing people beside me with whom I could share the journey.”

“As a priest, as a member of the Augustinian community, and as a missionary, I found a light that has guided me to this very day.”

After speaking with young people in the piazza, the pope greeted representatives of the Franciscan orders in the basilica’s cloister before celebrating Mass. The opening procession began outside, where the pope blessed young people who followed the Mass from the piazza under the summer sun.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, and Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, were among the concelebrants.

The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, built in the 16th century, encloses the Porziuncola, a small chapel considered the birthplace of the Franciscan order, which St. Francis founded in 1209.

The Porziuncola is one of the old chapels St. Francis worked to rebuild after a mystical vision in which Christ, speaking from the crucifix at San Damiano, told him to repair his Church. It was given to St. Francis to be the motherhouse of the new order in 1211.

Each year during the first week of August, pilgrims to the basilica can receive a plenary indulgence under the usual conditions linked to a mystical experience St. Francis reported there in 1216, when he asked Christ to grant full remission of sins to those who repented, confessed, and prayed in the church. Pope Honorius III granted that indulgence at St. Francis’ request, and Pope Sixtus IV extended it to all Franciscan churches in 1480.

Pope Leo lauds St. Francis’ “revolutionary” choice to follow Jesus

During his homily, Pope Leo recited the well-known prayer “Lord, make me an instrument of your peace,” noting that although it is often attributed to St. Francis, it actually dates only to the last century.

He said St. Francis continues to draw people to him eight centuries after his death because of the courage he showed in leaving familiar ways behind to follow a path more consistent with that of Jesus, a choice that seemed “revolutionary” even in a city that had been Christian for centuries.

“This is the energy of Christianity — the energy of its beginnings and of its many new beginnings,” the pope said.

At the end of the Mass, Pope Leo entered the small Porziuncola chapel for a moment of silent prayer before processing out of the basilica. He then returned to Vatican City by helicopter.

Before departing, the pope told the young people he hoped their days in Assisi would stay with them, and that their return home to their countries across Europe would be marked by reflection and renewed commitment to Christ.

Assisi’s Bishop Felice Accrocca reflected, “We experienced an extraordinary day thanks to the Holy Father’s visit.”

The pope’s invitation,” the bishop added, “urges us to reach out to others, to become an ever more ‘outgoing Church,’ especially toward young people, seeking them out in their own places, at their own times, and in their own language, so that together we may discover the power of Jesus and the Gospel and help them understand that Christ is the only true hope.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV presides over Mass at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels in Assisi, Italy, Aug. 6, the feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord. (OSV News photo/Simone Risoluti, Vatican Media)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022