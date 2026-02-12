Skip to main content Scroll Top

In a world of empty words, sacred Scripture offers nourishment, healing, pope says

February 12, 2026

By Carol Glatz
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Ignorance of sacred Scriptures is ignorance of Jesus Christ, Pope Leo XIV said during his weekly general audience.

“The ultimate purpose of reading and meditating on the Scriptures,” he said Feb. 11, is “to get to know Christ and, through him, to enter into a relationship with God, a relationship that can be understood as a conversation, a dialogue.”

Also, with the season of Lent beginning in one week, Feb. 18, the pope said the season “is a time for deepening our knowledge and love of the Lord, for examining our hearts and our lives, as well as refocusing our gaze on Jesus and his love for us.”

“May these coming days of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving be a source of strength as we daily strive to take up our own crosses and follow Christ,” he said during his audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall.

In his main catechesis, Pope Leo continued his series of talks on Vatican II, specifically the Dogmatic Constitution “Dei Verbum,” on divine revelation and the Word of God.

The word of God is a source of comfort, guidance, and strength for Christians, he said, and it should be shared with others, too, he said.

“Indeed, we live surrounded by so many words, but how many of these are empty!” he said.

“On the contrary, the Word of God responds to our thirst for meaning, for the truth about our life,” he said. “It is the only Word that is always new: Revealing the mystery of God to us, it is inexhaustible; it never ceases to offer its riches.”

Sacred Scripture is “the means by which we come to know the incarnate living Word of God who is Jesus Christ,” the pope said in his summary in English. “Indeed, praying with Scripture opens the door for an intimate relationship with God who, through these sacred writings, invites us into conversation with him.”

“As St. Jerome rightly points out, ignorance of Scripture is ignorance of God,” he said, encouraging all faithful to read and reflect on the word of God every day, so that it may “nourish our hearts and our minds and lead us to the fullness of life.”

Speaking to Portuguese-speaking visitors, Pope Leo said prayerfully reading the word of God is a special kind of “nourishment” and an invigorating “medicine in moments of weakness”; from it, the faithful can draw “light and comfort.”

“Christians are called to listen to the word of God, to keep it in their hearts, and to put it into practice in their daily lives, because it is alive, effective, and a light on their path,” he told Arabic-speaking visitors, which included members of the Sisters of Nazareth living in Haifa, Israel.

Pope Leo said in his English summary that there is a “profound and vital connection” between the word of God and the Catholic Church.

“Sacred Scripture, which has been entrusted to the Church and is guarded by her, reveals its meaning and manifests its strength in the life and faith of the Church, above all in the celebration of the holy Eucharist,” he said.

“For this reason, the Church continually meditates upon and interprets Scripture, because it is the means by which we come to know the incarnate living Word of God who is Jesus Christ,” he added.

To mark the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, celebrated Feb. 11, Pope Leo began the general audience by lighting a candle placed in front of a statue of Our Lady, and he joined in singing the “Immaculate Mary,” also known as the Lourdes Hymn, with the thousands of faithful in the hall.

After the general audience, he visited the replica of the grotto at Lourdes in the Vatican Gardens and lit a candle there, too, “as a sign of my prayer for all the sick, whom we remember with particular affection today, World Day of the Sick.”

Gathered together with a small group of people experiencing illness and those who care for them, the pope said, “We pray for you.”

Thanking them for taking part in the moment of prayer, he said, the feast day “reminds us of the closeness of Mary, our mother, who always accompanies us and teaches us so much: what suffering means, what love means, what it means to entrust our lives into the hands of the Lord.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV gives his blessing at the conclusion of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican Feb. 11. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Dankasa: ‘I don’t believe in Lent…’

I want you to know how much I believe in and love Lent, and I want you to know how much I wish that no one would say “I don’t believe in Lent.”

11 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Wilderness and the Dynamics of Conversion

This Lent I’m studying the “wilderness” or “desert” in Scripture, and especially in the journey of Israel from Egypt to the Promised Land. The dangerous wild is a powerful image for the spiritual life, and it plays a large part in the lives of figures like Jacob, Moses, David, Elijah, John the Baptist and Jesus. What about in yours?

28 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022