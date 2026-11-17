By Gina Christian

OSV News

“Dear brothers and sisters, my journey is coming to an end, but the mission continues,” Pope Leo XIV said in the concluding homily of his apostolic visit to three South American nations, capping a 12-day tour that blended homecoming, history, and a call to unite hearts in the love of God.

The pope — who served for about two decades in Peru as an Augustinian missionary and later as bishop of Chiclayo — celebrated Mass Nov. 16 at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima, drawing some 1.5 million for the liturgy, with thousands more lining the pope’s route to the site.

Crowds waved, clapped, and chanted as Pope Leo — standing in the white Chevy Colorado truck customized as his popemobile for the journey — greeted them in a nearly 20-minute circuit of the air base, flanked front and back by security vehicles.

At least one American flag was seen among the numerous banners, posters, rosaries, and relics lifted as Pope Leo passed, as a choir, accompanied by traditional Peruvian instruments, sang “León, Hermano del Camino” by Jamie Montoya Ayala, the official hymn of the papal visit to Peru. The hymn’s chorus described the pope as a “brother on the journey” and a “sower of fraternity.”

In his homily, Pope Leo — who holds both U.S. and Peruvian citizenship — underscored that bond, saying, “I will always carry you with me. Yes, the Peruvian people are my people, too!”

Amid the joyful exuberance of the crowds, with many fanning themselves in the heat, Pope Leo looked thoughtful during the entrance procession.

His head was bent at points as he made his way to the altar, which was surrounded by sacred images beloved to Peruvians: Our Lady of Copacabana, the Lord of the Miracles (“El Señor de los Milagros”), and Peruvian saints, including a statue of St. Turibius of Mogrovejo.

The Spanish missionary bishop — who evangelized Peru during the 16th century, and in whose honor the Nov. 16 Mass was celebrated — has served as a model for Pope Leo. Despite more than four centuries separating them, the two share a defining experience: arriving in Peru as missionaries and becoming one with the people they served.

Two days earlier, Pope Leo had traveled to the shrine of the saint (known locally as San Toribio) in Zaña, about an hour north of Chiclayo, where the former Robert Prevost served as bishop from 2015 to 2023. The visit marked the conclusion of the jubilee year for the 300th anniversary of the saint’s canonization.

“Three hundred years after the canonization of St. Turibius of Mogrovejo, the second archbishop of Lima, we give thanks, as Peruvians, for the gift of the Christian faith that his apostolic witness has been deeply rooted in our people,” said Pope Leo in his homily at the Nov. 16 Mass.

He noted that “the missionary mandate was lived out by the first disciples and by countless Christians throughout history,” adding, “That is why we are gathered here today for this celebration: We have been baptized; we have become disciples of Jesus Christ; and, day after day, we are learning to follow all that he commanded us to do.”

Pope Leo highlighted how St. Turibius had “received a special invitation from Jesus,” one that “took him by surprise.”

Forsaking a “promising career in law,” St. Turibius “crossed this country on foot, covering hundreds and hundreds of kilometers, conscious that he was following Jesus himself as he set out to meet the Indigenous peoples,” Pope Leo said.

The future saint “sought to be present in these communities, even as he was still learning their language and coming to understand their beliefs, all with the aim of discerning the quiet work of the Holy Spirit,” the pope said.

St. Turibius, marked by his “tireless dedication to pastoral visits,” was enriched by his encounters with those he evangelized, Pope Leo added.

He recounted that St. Turibius, giving generously and sacrificially to the impoverished, would weep and exclaim, “O poor man, you make me rich! O man with no clothes, you clothe me! O hungry man, you feed me!”

The Spanish missionary would also advocate for the Indigenous, collecting “observations, complaints, and petitions concerning the Indigenous population, addressed to the king, with the aim of putting an end to injustices,” Pope Leo said.

The saint’s example “invites us to sanctify our relationships within the Church” and “calls us to recognize ourselves as living members of one Body,” he stressed.

“He opened his heart to ecclesial communion and experienced the Church as a missionary communion; namely a communion that comes from her being the true dwelling place of the Trinity,” Pope Leo reflected, adding, “For this reason, the Church values differences, sensitivities, and diverse perspectives within the unity of the faith.”

That unity “is manifested and strengthened in the Eucharist, the sacrament of unity, which was the center of St. Turibius’ life,” Pope Leo said.

The pope, drawing from Matthew 28:20, pointed to the sacrifice of the Mass as the place of meeting for Christ’s faithful in every age, saying, “Whenever we celebrate the Eucharist, remember his promise: ‘And remember, I am with you always, to the end of the age.'”

The Spanish missionary also “anticipated” synodality “through the councils and synods he held, in which he knew how to listen, engage in dialogue, welcome the inspirations of the Spirit, and put communal discernment into practice, even including the poor in the search for truth,” the pope observed.

Alluding to imagery he invoked in his encyclical, “Magnifica Humanitas,” Pope Leo described St. Turibius as “an architect of the civilization of love, standing against the builders of Babel in his own time.”

The pope also pointed to later Peruvian saints, including St. Rose of Lima, St. Martin de Porres, and St. Francis Solano, as fellow “protagonists of this civilization.”

“As we look to them, let us gratefully rediscover the gift of being the Church of Jesus Christ,” Pope Leo said.

Papal Mass volunteer Evelyn Leon, a 45-year-old resident of Lima, told OSV News that she was “very happy and excited” to be on hand for the liturgy.

“My heart is really swelling with a lot of emotion, because we as Peruvians have a very, very fervent faith in God, in the Church,” she said, “and the arrival of the pope has increased faith in all of us Peruvians.”

Another Mass volunteer — wearing the purple penitential robe of a Lord of the Miracles devotee — noted that the papal visit had followed October’s monthlong celebration of the uniquely Peruvian devotion.

Leon said that the purpose of Pope Leo’s visit is unity.

“As you can see, we are a people united, despite the problems we have,” she said. “We have the faith that our country will get ahead.”

Leon said the pope’s departure after his brief but intense homecoming brought both tears and smiles.

“We feel a little sad, but happy,” she said. “It’s like his arrival has been many days for us; and I think he might feel sad, too, because he has to leave.”

At the conclusion of the Mass — shortly before his 14-hour return journey back to Rome — Pope Leo expressed his “gratitude to the Lord for the abundant gifts and graces he has poured out upon us during these days we have shared together.”

“I have felt at home, and you have reminded me that the Church truly is a family,” he told the people of Peru. “It was here that you taught me how to be a bishop, and this time I learned a little more about serving as the Successor of Peter.”

Saying that he will carry with him the warmth of families, the smiles of children, the joy of young people, and “tenderness of the grandparents who never missed our events,” the pope said that his apostolic visit renewed his conviction “that the mission must be brought to the ends of the earth.”

“I came to proclaim Christ to you, and I leave with the witness of the faith and devotion that I always admired in you,” Pope Leo added. “Dear brothers and sisters, renewed by the joy of our time together, though separated by distance, let us continue to pray together to Jesus, the way, the truth, and the life.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV walks to the plane at the Callao Air Base in Callao, Peru, to depart for Rome Nov. 16. (OSV News photo/Simone Risoluti, Vatican Media)