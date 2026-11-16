By Father Thomas Esposito, O. Cist.

Special to The Texas Catholic

Recent Church history — the last 500 years, that is — has featured a striking number of Marian apparitions. The most prominent apparitions of Our Lady that have been approved by the Church are Guadalupe (Mexico, 1531), La Salette (France, 1846), Lourdes (France, 1858), Champion (near Green Bay, Wisconsin, 1859), Knock (Ireland, 1879), and Fatima (Portugal, 1917); the Church is still prudently evaluating the ongoing claims at Medjugorje in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Considering also the two dogmatic definitions of Mary’s immaculate conception in 1854 and her assumption in 1950, a curious question arises: How are we to interpret this distinct Marian emphasis of late, which has led to increased devotion to the mother of Jesus?

Various answers, of course, could be given. One hears Protestant objectors launching claims of Mariolatry, that is, that Catholics worship Mary by idolizing devotions such as the rosary at the expense of Jesus and his redemptive work. Secular cynics might make the case that the Church constantly fabricates new material and, under the pretext of “development of doctrine,” has been creatively inventing teachings and devotions, Marian and otherwise, over the centuries.

One attempt at a Catholic answer to the question freely acknowledges that a growth in understanding of the mystery fully completed in Christ (Eph 1:9-10) is evident in the theological attention given to Mary in recent centuries. The same argument for doctrinal development regarding the Immaculate Conception and the Assumption can be made of the gradual clarifications regarding the nature of the one God, the three persons of the Trinity, the human and divine natures of Jesus Christ, and other doctrines defined earlier in Church history. In fact, the Marian dogmas follow (super)naturally from the fact that the eternal Son is Jesus Christ, true God and true man, the Word made flesh in human history, who received a worthy dwelling place when born and who invites us to share his incorruptible life for eternity.

I would also venture an answer centered on the apparitions themselves. Catholics are not actually required to believe that Mary appeared in any of the places mentioned above; the apparitions, properly speaking, are “private revelations” and not part of the deposit of faith. But it is good to ponder the simple fact that the Church invites the faithful to accept them as real, to make pilgrimages to those places, and to heed the messages that Mary entrusted to those who saw and heard her. If these apparitions are indeed genuine, then we must conclude that Mary herself, always in conjunction with her Son, is responding to a need within the Church and the wider society. What, then, is that need?

God’s providential care for his people always has a maternal aspect. In the Old Testament, the compassion God bestows on Israel is literally visceral: The Hebrew verb “racham,” used to describe God’s pity, compassion, and merciful tenderness for his wayward people, has the same letters as the word for womb, “rechem”! The classic text in this regard is Isaiah 49:15: “Can a mother forget her infant, be without tenderness for the child of her womb? Even should she forget, I will never forget you” (see also Dt 30:3; Lam 3:32; Jer 31:20; Hos 2:23).

The vocation itself of Mary to be the mother of Jesus, outlined in Luke 1:26-56, is the culmination of God’s merciful plan to share his life with us. God had uniquely prepared her, the uncorrupted ark of the new covenant, for Christ and, by extension, for us. According to John’s Gospel, Mary prompts Jesus to begin his public ministry at Cana. Perceiving a need at the wedding, she is the one who, subtly and behind the scenes, invites Jesus both to save the party and to unveil his glory for the first time: “They have no wine” (Jn 2:1-11).

What need, then, does Mary meet with her apparitions? She appears to the lowly, the childlike, the uneducated. She encourages them to pray for sinners and to imitate her own example of being “the handmaid of the Lord” (Lk 1:38), existing simply to follow and glorify her Son. She reminds her children that God continues to channel graces through her, just as He channeled the Incarnation of the Son through her “yes,” in her womb.

Excesses in Marian devotion abound, to be sure, but we trust that Mary and the Church perceive our need, individually and collectively, for maternal tenderness, intercession, and encouragement. Our Blessed Mother remains vigilant, constantly but quietly at work in drawing new souls into the mystery of her Son’s tender love.

Father Thomas Esposito, O.Cist., is a monk at Our Lady of Dallas Cistercian Abbey and teaches in the theology department at the University of Dallas.

Cutline for featured image: A painting of Our Lady of Guadalupe painted by Mary O’Reilly in the spring of 2023 is pictured on an undated photograph. (OSV News photo/Paulina Guzik)