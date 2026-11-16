By Jay Sorgi

Special to The Texas Catholic

A school that first became a welcoming hub of diversity in the Catholic faith during the 1960s is being recognized for decades of serving as a beacon for both faithful secondary education and inclusion for all, stemming from its Catholic identity.

Bishop Edward J. Burns honored Bishop Dunne Catholic School, part of the Oak Cliff neighborhood in south Dallas, with the annual Sister Thea Bowman Award at a Mass and celebration at the school on Nov. 2, All Souls Day.

“Bishop Dunne is certainly a safe space for diversity,” said David Small, an alumnus of Bishop Dunne, who is a prominent entertainment lawyer and member of the Diocese of Dallas’ Interracial Healing Task Force.

“Whenever a student is truly allowed to flourish and to meet their potential, and they’re encouraged to meet their potential, that is a special environment,” he added.

The November event took place during Black Catholic History Month, a celebration of nearly five centuries of the presence of Black Catholics and their contribution in the Church in the United States.

“Celebrating Black Catholic History Month is more than remembering the past; it is an opportunity to honor the deep faith, rich heritage, and invaluable contributions of Black Catholics who have helped shape our Church,” said Helen Ta, director of Intercultural Ministries at the Diocese of Dallas. “These celebrations remind us that every culture is a precious gift from God, and that our diversity enriches the body of Christ and strengthens our unity as one family of faith.”

The award is named after Servant of God Sister Thea Bowman, FSPA, a native of a small town in Mississippi where the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration had a mission. She endured countless experiences of racism both within and outside Catholic circles, yet her leadership in fiercely promoting both Blackness and the Catholic faith helped the Church challenge the sins of its past while building a space for Black Catholics to see themselves in the light of Christ’s love.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops officially recognizes Sister Bowman as one of seven Black Catholics who currently are on the path to sainthood. Bishop Dunne’s auditorium is named after Sister Bowman.

Sister Addie Lorraine Walker, SSND, gave a meaningful talk on Sister Bowman’s life before Bishop Burns’ presentation.

“He is a remarkable guy,” Small said of the bishop. “He is an advocate for social justice and healing, and he has really been good at pulling people together.”

Small said that Bishop Burns put the Interracial Healing Task Force into action after George Floyd’s death in 2020 and the nationwide response to it.

He added that the 65-year history of Bishop Dunne Catholic School became an amalgamation of two schools that were closing, St. Edward’s Academy in east Dallas and Our Lady of Good Counsel Academy in Oak Cliff, which were run by the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur. After its establishment under the initial name of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, the school added male students with the help of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart.

“The school sisters opened it as a co-institutional environment, meaning there were boys and girls on campus, but the boys never saw the girls,” Small said. “The school was divided in the middle, a mirror image in terms of its construction. The boys would go to lunch at one time, the girls would go at another time, and they never saw each other; and it was years later before it became co-educational.”

The new school emerged at a time when Dallas’ Catholic schools were racially integrating, creating a Catholic high school opportunity for families who belonged to mainly Black Catholic parishes like Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Parish, which closed, and St. Anthony Catholic Parish and St. Peter Catholic Parish, both of which still exist.

“Being that they had such a history of social justice, Bishop Dunne became a safe space for a lot of Black Catholics,” Small said. “Bishop Dunne had more African Americans than most of the other (Catholic) high schools, certainly on a percentage basis.”

Small said that the school endured its share of tension and challenges in its early years, yet he felt the best time of his life was his time at Bishop Dunne. He honored former school leaders like Kate Dailey, Brother Adrian Gaudin, S.C., and Sister Patricia Ridgely, SSMN, who fostered the school’s growth over the decades.

“The experiences, the teachers, the respect for all of the students is something that no one really questions,” he said. “That’s something that certainly happens at Bishop Dunne.”

Editor’s Note: Black Catholic History Month is observed each November in the United States. The month offers an annual opportunity for the celebration of the history, culture, and contributions of Black and African American Catholics.

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Edward J. Burns, right, presents Bishop Dunne Catholic School President Gabriel Moreno with the 2026 Sister Thea Bowman Award on Nov. 2, All Souls Day, during the celebration of a Mass that marked the start of November as Black Catholic History Month. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/Diocese of Dallas)