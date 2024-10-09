Scroll Top
Holy Spirit can help Christians be ‘artisans’ of unity, pope says
October 9, 2024

By Cindy Wooden
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Most people claim they want unity, but usually they mean they want others to unite around their own point of view, which gives rise to conflict, Pope Francis said.

“We all want unity; we all desire it from the depths of our heart,” the pope said, “and yet it is so difficult to attain that even within marriage, and the family union and concord are among the most difficult things to achieve and even harder to maintain.”

At his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square Oct. 9, Pope Francis continued his series of audience talks about the work of the Holy Spirit in the Church and in the world.

The pope also urged everyone to recite the rosary every day during October, the month dedicated to the rosary, entrusting themselves, their worries, and the world to Mary.

“To her, caring mother, we entrust the suffering and the desire for peace of the populations experiencing the folly of war, particularly beleaguered Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, and Sudan,” the pope said.

In his main audience talk, Pope Francis said that in the Acts of the Apostles, the Holy Spirit “ensures the universality and the unity of the Church” by pushing the disciples to go out and proclaim Christ to the world and by showing them how many of their differences could remain as long as they were united in faith.

The Acts of the Apostles describes what is now known as the Council of Jerusalem, a meeting of the disciples to figure out how “to ensure that the universality achieved does not compromise the unity of the Church,” specifically when deciding which obligations of Jewish law needed to be followed by people who converted from paganism.

“The Holy Spirit does not always create unity suddenly, with miraculous and decisive actions, as at Pentecost,” the pope said. In most cases, the Holy Spirit proceeds “with discreet work, respecting human time and differences, passing through people and institutions, prayer, and confrontation.”

Today, he said, the Catholic Church would describe the Holy Spirit as working in “a synodal manner,” listening, discussing, and praying for guidance.

“The unity of the Church is the unity between people and is not achieved on the drawing board, but in life,” the pope said.

Reclaiming for the Church the unity created by the Holy Spirit at Pentecost “is achieved when one makes the effort to put God, not oneself, at the center,” Pope Francis said. “Christian unity is built in this way too: not waiting for others to reach us where we are but moving together toward Christ.”

Greeting pilgrims and visitors from Brazil and Portugal, the pope said, “I hope that each of you will be an artisan of unity wherever you are, but especially in your families. And if you encounter trouble, remember that you can always count on the help of the Holy Spirit.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Francis greets a child as he rides in the popemobile before his general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Oct. 9, 2024. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope calls for day of prayer, fasting for peace in Ukraine

As the threat of war loomed over the world, Pope Francis called on people to pray and fast for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday.

23 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022