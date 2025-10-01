Scroll Top

God never gives up on his children, even when they fail, pope says

October 1, 2025

By Carol Glatz
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Sharing the joy of being loved by God despite one’s human flaws is the mission of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV said.

“This is the heart of the mission of the Church: not to administer power over others, but to communicate the joy of those who are loved precisely when they did not deserve it,” the pope said Oct. 1 during his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square.

“It is the strength that gave rise to the Christian communities and made them grow: men and women who discovered the beauty of returning to life to be able to give it to others,” he said.

And as the month of October is dedicated to the holy rosary, Pope Leo invited the faithful “to pray it daily for peace in our world.”

In his ongoing series of audience talks on the Jubilee theme, “Jesus Christ our Hope,” Pope Leo reflected on Christ’s resurrection as the source of Christian faith and hope.

Not only did the Son of God rise from the dead after his passion and violent death, he said, but he did so in a humble and loving way.

“Indeed, Jesus’ resurrection is not a bombastic triumph, nor is it revenge or retaliation against his enemies,” he said. “It is a wonderful testimony to how love is capable of rising again after a great defeat in order to continue its unstoppable journey.”

“When we get up again after a trauma caused by others, often the first reaction is anger, the desire to make someone pay for what we have suffered,” Pope Leo said.

Instead, Jesus “does not take revenge. He does not return with gestures of power, but rather with meekness; he manifests the joy of a love greater than any wound and stronger than any betrayal,” he said.

The risen Christ appears to his disciples, who had “denied and abandoned him” and are gathered in fear in the upper room, the pope said. He greets them with a simple, “Peace be with you!”

Then Jesus shows his disciples the wounds of his passion, Pope Leo said, but he does so not to shame or embarrass them, but to demonstrate how he is “fully reconciled with everything he has suffered.”

“There is not a shadow of resentment. The wounds serve not to reproach, but to confirm a love stronger than any infidelity. They are the proof that, even in the moment of our failure, God did not retreat. He did not give up on us,” he said.

“The Lord shows himself to be naked and defenseless,” he said. “His is a love that does not humiliate; it is the peace of one who has suffered for love and can now finally affirm that it was worthwhile.”

Often, people mask their wounds “out of pride or for fear of appearing weak,” he said; and they may say “It doesn’t matter” or “It is all in the past,” even though “we are not truly at peace with the betrayals that have wounded us.”

Jesus, however, “offers his wounds as a guarantee of forgiveness; and he shows that the Resurrection is not the erasure of the past, but its transfiguration into a hope of mercy,” he said.

Jesus then entrusts the apostles “with a task that is not so much a power as a responsibility: to be instruments of reconciliation in the world,” he said. It is “as if he said: ‘Who will be able to proclaim the merciful face of the Father, if not you, who have experienced failure and forgiveness?'”

Jesus gives them the gift of the Holy Spirit, which “sustained him in obedience to the Father and in love even to the cross,” the pope said. “From that moment, the apostles will no longer be able to remain silent about what they have seen and heard: that God forgives, lifts up, and restores trust.”

“Dear brothers and sisters, we too are sent,” he said. “Do not be afraid to show your wounds healed by mercy. Do not be afraid to draw close to those who are trapped in fear or guilt.”

“May the breath of the Spirit make us, too, witnesses of this peace and this love that is stronger than any defeat,” he said.

When greeting Arab-speaking pilgrims, especially those from Lebanon and the Holy Land, Pope Leo said every Christian “is called to be a witness of love and forgiveness being greater than every wound and stronger than every injustice.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV greets visitors and pilgrims from the popemobile before his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Oct. 1, 2025. (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022