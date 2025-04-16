Scroll Top

God always waits, goes looking for those who are lost, pope says

April 16, 2025

By Carol Glatz
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — The Gospel contains a great message of hope, “because it tells us that wherever we are lost and however we are lost, God always comes looking for us!” said the text for Pope Francis’ weekly general audience.

“We are able to hope because we know that the Father is waiting for us,” he wrote in the text for his audience April 16. “He sees us from afar, and He always leaves the door open.”

While Pope Francis was not holding his general audiences, since he was still recovering from double pneumonia and multiple infections, the Vatican has been publishing the texts prepared for the event each Wednesday.

During the Holy Year 2025, the pope’s audiences have focused on “Jesus Christ our hope.” After his series looking at Gospel stories of Jesus’ encounters with different people and how meeting Him changed their lives, the April 16 text began a new series looking at some parables and how they encourage the faithful to consider, “Where am I in this story?”

The first instalment focused on St. Luke’s account of Jesus’ parable of the prodigal son, which portrays “the heart of the Gospel of Jesus, namely God’s mercy,” the pope wrote.

Jesus tells this parable and the parables of the lost sheep and the lost coin to “the Pharisees and the scribes, who lamented that He ate with sinners,” Pope Francis wrote. “This is why it could be said that it is a parable addressed to those who are lost, but do not know it, and judge others.”

“The Gospel is intended to give us a message of hope,” because it says whenever a child of God is lost, God is seeking or waiting for him or her, he wrote.

“Love is always a commitment; there is always something that we must lose in order to go toward the other,” the pope’s text said.

The younger son in the parable thinks only of himself, which can be seen in some people who “are unable to maintain a relationship because they are selfish,” he wrote. Instead of “finding” themselves by running off, they lose themselves “because only when we live for someone do we truly live.”

“This younger son, like all of us, hungers for affection; he wants to be loved. But love is a precious gift; it must be treated with care. Instead, he squanders it; he disregards it; he does not respect himself” and makes himself vulnerable to a slavelike relationship for affection, he wrote.

“Only those who truly love us can free us from this false view of love,” he wrote.

The pope praised Rembrandt’s 17th-century painting, “The Return of the Prodigal Son,” for how the painter depicted the young man with a shorn head, “like that of a penitent,” but also like a child, “because this son is being born again; and then the father’s hands: one male and the other female, to describe the strength and tenderness in the embrace of forgiveness.”

However, the pope wrote, Jesus tells this parable to those whom the eldest son represents — the one who always stayed at home with his father, yet was distant from him in his heart.

“This son may have wanted to leave too; but out of fear or duty, he stayed there in that relationship,” the pope wrote. “Paradoxically, it is precisely the eldest son who in the end risks being left out, because he does not share his father’s joy.”

“The father goes toward him too. He does not reproach him or call him to duty. He wants only that he feels his love. He invites him to enter and to leave the door open,” the pope wrote.

Pope Francis asked the faithful to consider “where we are in this wonderful tale and let us ask God the Father for the grace that we too can find our way back home.”

Cutline for featured image: Empty chairs are seen in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican April 9, 2025. Since Pope Francis is convalescing, he was not able to hold his usual weekly general audience with pilgrims and visitors. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope calls for day of prayer, fasting for peace in Ukraine

As the threat of war loomed over the world, Pope Francis called on people to pray and fast for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday.

23 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022