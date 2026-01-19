Skip to main content Scroll Top

Father Bayer: Joining a book club with the pope

January 19, 2026

By Father John Bayer, O. Cist.
Special to The Texas Catholic

I recently enjoyed a wonderful apocalyptic novel, “Lord of the World,” by the British author and priest, Robert Hugh Benson. I was excited to read this book because I learned that recent popes (such as Benedict XVI, Francis, and Leo XIV) have spoken about it as a prophetic reflection of our times.

Pope Francis, for example, mentioned it in a speech to the computer science and bionics faculty of Pázmány Péter University in Hungary on April 30, 2023. He pointed to the novel as an illustration of the contemporary temptation to achieve happiness by relying on technology to satisfy individualist desires.

The novel portrays a secular humanitarianism that eventually declares itself as a new religion, as a cult of “the Idea of man” defined by those who have seized political and cultural power. Benson realized that secularism — the effort to deny religion — is intrinsically unstable. A religious vacuum will always be filled, even if only subconsciously, since we inevitably orient ourselves by what we understand to be absolute. The human spirit moves only in relation to some magnetic north. We need to acknowledge something as most high, just to be able to reason, prioritize, and choose coherently in life. For this reason, the great sin in Scripture is not atheism but idolatry. As the psalmist says, only “the fool says in his heart, ‘There is no God’” (Ps 14:1). In other words, the greatest tragedy is not really to deny God but to misidentify him.

In “Lord of the World,” human beings worship their own “Idea” about themselves, and thus they attribute to themselves divine rights and responsibilities, including the task of eliminating all suffering and conflict. To establish through their own power the kingdom of heaven, they homogenize culture (with Esperanto as a unified language) and enact global totalitarianism. Crucially, they reject whatever would limit their authority, and thus they persecute anyone who would acknowledge the transcendent God and our responsibility to obey and wait for him.

In the novel, the secular world becomes increasingly anxious over its inability to deliver on its promise of peace. Instead of questioning its presuppositions, it only tightens its grip and tries even greater technological totalitarianism. It nervously scapegoats those who challenge its right to total control — and especially those Catholics who hold most stubbornly to the supernatural worldview that relativizes human authority. In the end, the secular world resorts to lies and genocide to eradicate faith in the name of peace.

In this respect, the novel offers a tremendous image of the Church suffering well as she waits for the true Lord of the world to return. Those who suffer well persevere calmly in prayer and prophetic insistence on the final victory of charity. Even amid the most horrific oppression, they are ready to suffer for justice’s sake rather than perpetrate injustice or succumb to anxiety. They know the arrival of the kingdom of God is in God’s hands and not their own. Our task here, therefore, is to persevere in faith and hope, so that our longing for God’s kingdom might be purified and deepened to its maximum — so that it might be made ready to delight forever in its satisfaction.

But the deceptions of violence tempt believers too. Benson describes a group of Catholics who plot a terrorist act to protest the crimes of the government. In a brilliant line, the main character — whom Benson seems to offer as a model for our own times — refers to these Catholics as “a desperate set. They have enough faith to act, but not enough to be patient.” Again, I think that is a brilliant line: A mark of true faith is patience, which is not indifference but courageous perseverance in justice no matter what happens. We should realize how easy it can be to commit injustice through impatience, simply because we find it hard to wait for God.

I highly recommend this book. It is admittedly “sensational” (as Benson himself acknowledges in his preface); but it is tremendously enlightening and inspiring for the challenges we face today. I am not surprised at all that so many popes have read it. Whether or not you pick it up for yourself, let us all constantly recall the goodness of God and remind ourselves that we are not abandoned, no matter what we face in the future.

Father John Bayer, O. Cist., is a monk at the Cistercian Abbey of Our Lady of Dallas in Irving.

Cutline for featured image: Rare books from the collection of the Marian Library of the University of Dayton Dayton in Ohio are seen in this undated image. (OSV News/Marian Library, University of Dayton)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Father Bayer: Renewing the joyful gift of Catholic schools

Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 this year) is a time to reflect on the gift of Catholic education and to support the many men and women who work so hard to offer that education to children throughout the world.

05 Feb 2022
Father Esposito: The expanding heart that casts out fear

St. Benedict concludes the Prologue of his Rule for monks with an uplifting exhortation: “Do not be daunted immediately by fear and run away from the road that leads to salvation. It is bound to be narrow at the outset. But as we progress in this way of life and in faith, we shall run on the path of God’s commandments, our hearts expanding with the inexpressible delight of love.” For Benedict, the monastic life is a school in which the monks, who graduate only at death, never cease learning how to love the Lord. The relentless rigors of work and prayer stretch the heart, pushing it outward and generating an ever-greater capacity to love and be loved.

15 Feb 2022
Pope calls for day of prayer, fasting for peace in Ukraine

As the threat of war loomed over the world, Pope Francis called on people to pray and fast for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday.

23 Feb 2022
Father Bayer: But what is diversity anyway?

One of the shibboleths of our times is the word diversity. Our use of the word can easily signal our social, political and philosophical sympathies. It is ubiquitous in our culture, advertising and corporate life, and it is frequently portrayed as a moral value, one of the few claimed by our ostensibly secular society.

24 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022