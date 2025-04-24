Faithful come together in prayer to remember Pope Francis

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

The bells of the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady Guadalupe rang for several minutes April 21, setting a solemn tone Easter Monday as Bishop Edward J. Burns celebrated a noon Mass for the Intentions of the Holy Father following the passing of Pope Francis earlier that morning.

“We mourn the passing of our beloved shepherd, Pope Francis, and we commend our Holy Father to our Lord’s mercy and grace — that he will be rewarded for his goodness and for all he did in shepherding the universal Church and so effectively exercising the Petrine ministry,” Bishop Burns said in his homily to the faithful gathered at the cathedral.

Pope Francis, 88, made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday, April 20, in St. Peter’s Square. The pope died April 21 after suffering a stroke and heart failure, according to the director of Vatican City State’s department of health services.

In celebration of Pope Francis’ life and legacy, Bishop Burns will lead a multilingual rosary on April 28 at 6:30 p.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 7 p.m., both at the cathedral. Prior to the memorial Mass, the cathedral bells will toll for five minutes and for five minutes after the Mass as a sign of reverence and remembrance.

The faithful are invited to attend this evening of prayer and unity. In addition, they are encouraged to offer their prayers and express their sympathies by signing a book of condolences, which will be available at the cathedral.

‘Smell like the sheep’

In his homily during the Mass on April 21, Bishop Burns reflected on the significance of Pope Francis’ commitment to his role, noting how the Holy Father continued to appear publicly, even amid declining health.

“I find it amazing that on Easter Sunday, our Holy Father was in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, greeting the people and blessing them,” Bishop Burns said. “In his ill health, he saw the need to be with the flock. As a universal Shepherd, he wanted to be with the Church.”

Bishop Burns shared how Pope Francis often reminded priests and bishops of the importance of being present among the people.

“Pope Francis always challenged us by saying that if we are going to be effective shepherds, we need to smell like the sheep. And there’s no doubt in my mind that Francis wanted to be near the flock, knowing that he was going to encounter St. Peter at the gates of heaven smelling like a sheep indeed, having given everything possible for this wonderful Church of ours, and for this wonderful world.”

As the Mass was held on the Monday following Easter Sunday, during the Church’s Octave of Easter, a time of joyful celebration of the Resurrection, Bishop Burns pointed to the unique timing of Pope Francis’ death in the life of the Church.

“This juxtaposition is the Church is asking us to celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, and at the same time, there are these days of mourning for our Holy Father. We will always celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, and the joy that comes in knowing that He is risen,” Bishop Burns said, “and I believe our Holy Father would want nothing else — even in his death, he points us not to himself, but to Jesus Christ.”

Prayers and praise

In the wake of the death of the Holy Father, Pope Francis, the Church enters a sacred period of mourning known as the Novendiales — nine days of prayer and reflection beginning with the pope’s funeral for the repose of his soul.

In remembrance of the pope, the faithful are invited to unite in prayer at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe by joining in the recitation of the holy rosary each day at 11:30 a.m., prior to the noon Mass, and at 6:30 p.m., preceding the 7 p.m. Mass.

Among those in attendance at Monday’s Mass were Juan Pablo and Yesenia Lopez, parishioners of St. Augustine Catholic Church in southeast Dallas, who brought their two children, ages 6 and 13, as they wanted to honor “the closeness to the poor, the humility, the love, and the mercy that Pope Francis had with everyone.”

Yesenia Lopez, a native of Mexico, praised the pope’s advocacy for migrants, saying Pope Francis will be remembered “as a father who protects his children.”

Andrea Meléndez, who attended the Mass accompanied by her parents from San Luis Potosí, Mexico, called the pope “a symbol for the Catholic Church.”

“Pope Francis taught us how we can give moments of joy to others,” she said.

For Rosa Haros, a parishioner of the cathedral, the way Pope Francis carried his illness served as a personal inspiration.

“That helps us think that we are not alone,” she said. “By our faith, we know that the pope is with God, and we thank Him for sending us a guide who saw our needs and who knew how to be a shepherd for all of us.”

As the Mass concluded, Bishop Burns led the congregation in prayer: “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”

A universal shepherd

Following the Mass, Bishop Burns met with media and reflected on the Holy Father’s life and legacy, remembering him as a humble and compassionate shepherd whose impact reached far beyond the walls of the Vatican.

“The entire Diocese of Dallas joins the universal Church in mourning the loss of a shepherd who led us with humility, compassion, and unwavering faith,” he said.

Appointed by Pope Francis as the eighth bishop of Dallas in December 2016, Bishop Burns described the pope’s influence on his own ministry as deeply personal and profound.

“I am personally blessed by Pope Francis for the honor of his appointment,” Bishop Burns said. “His kindness, support, and trust in me have been a profound source of confidence. Through his decision, he entrusted me with the responsibility to serve the Church and the faithful of this diocese in north Texas.”

Reflecting on the late pope’s global legacy, Bishop Burns praised his unwavering dedication to mercy and justice.

“Pope Francis served as a true shepherd, a universal shepherd,” he said. “He lived his ministry with humility, compassion, and a boundless care for every soul. His love reached across borders, cultures, and differences, always pointing us toward mercy, hope, and the joy of the Gospel, especially for the poor, the members of the immigrant community, and the marginalized.

“The Church has lost a remarkable leader, and the world, a powerful witness to Christ’s love,” Bishop Burns said.

Violeta Rocha, a writer for Revista Católica Dallas, contributed to this story.

Cutline for featured image: An image of Pope Francis adorned in black bunting is displayed in front of the altar at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe during the Mass for the Intentions of Pope Francis on April 21. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)