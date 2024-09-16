Scroll Top
Encountering, following Jesus changes everything, pope says
September 16, 2024

By Carol Glatz
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — It is not enough to know about Jesus, one must encounter Him, be changed by His Gospel, and follow Him, Pope Francis said.

“I can know many things about Jesus, but if I have not encountered Him, I still do not know who Jesus is,” the pope told visitors and pilgrims who joined him in St. Peter’s Square Sept. 15 for the midday recitation of the Angelus prayer.

“It takes this life-changing encounter; it changes one’s way of being, one’s way of thinking; it changes the relationships you have with your brothers and sisters, your willingness to accept and forgive; it changes the choices you make in life,” he said.

In the day’s Gospel reading from St. Mark, Jesus asked his disciples, “Who do people say that I am?”

Peter responds correctly, saying that He is the Christ, the pope said. However, Peter still has a “worldly” way of thinking that believes the Messiah must be strong and victorious and can never suffer or die.

“So, the words with which Peter responds are ‘right,’ but his way of thinking has not changed,” Pope Francis said. “He still has to change his mindset; he still has to convert.”

This is the same message for all Catholics, who must ask themselves, “Who is Jesus for me?” he said. It is not enough to respond with something learned in catechism class, to know doctrine, and to recite prayers correctly.

“In reality, to know the Lord, it is not enough to know something about Him, but rather to follow Him, to let oneself be touched and changed by His Gospel. It is a matter of having a relationship with Him, an encounter,” he said.

The faithful, he said, should be “bothered” by the questions and ask “who Jesus is for me, and what place does He occupy in my life? Do I follow Jesus only in word, continuing to have a worldly mentality, or do I set out to follow Him, allowing the encounter with Him to transform my life?”

“Everything changes if you have truly come to know Jesus!” the pope said.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Francis greets visitors gathered in St. Peter’s Square to pray the Angelus at the Vatican Sept. 15, 2024. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

