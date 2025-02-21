Scroll Top

Embracing our mission

February 21, 2025

A preliminary report on the Diocese of Dallas Synod 2024

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

Four years ago, Bishop Edward J. Burns recognized a significant moment in the history of the Diocese of Dallas and initiated a synodal process—an invitation to prayer, discernment, and renewal. This journey aimed to deepen the faithful’s attentiveness to the Holy Spirit and to one another, fostering a renewed dedication to Christ’s mission throughout the local Church.

Two months ago, the Diocese of Dallas Synod Assembly marked the culmination of this process, bringing together clergy, religious, and laity for four days to reflect on the insights gathered over the past several years. Now, the Office of the Synod is sharing a summary of the key themes and resolutions that emerged, offering transparency and gratitude to all who participated in this historic effort.

The preparatory phase of the synod involved 30 listening sessions across the diocese, engaging thousands of faithful from diverse backgrounds. Those voices, concerns, and hopes for the local Church were prayerfully considered, shaping the 376 resolutions that formed the foundation of the Synod Assembly discussions and votes.

By visiting the Diocese of Dallas Synod website, readers can find a snapshot of some of those resolutions discussed at the assembly. The following report, prepared by the Office of the Synod, presents selected highlights from the Synod Assembly’s voting results, reflecting the priorities and themes that emerged. Please know that this summary is not exhaustive but offers a glimpse into the direction of our diocesan renewal. It is important to remember that while voting provides valuable guidance, the votes are solely recommendations. Each resolution must still undergo further discernment and pastoral implementation under the leadership of our bishop.

As we continue this journey, let us remain united in prayer, trusting in the Holy Spirit to guide us forward in faith and mission.

Michael Gresham is the editor in chief of The Texas Catholic and Revista Católica Dallas.

