Father Fry: A young priest’s thoughts on the Dallas synod
January 2, 2025

By Father Alex Fry
Special to The Texas Catholic

“Were not our hearts burning within us while He spoke to us on the road, while He opened to us the Scriptures?” (Luke 24)

I am sitting down to write this reflection on the morning after the conclusion of the Diocese of Dallas Synod Assembly, long and exhausting days of work and dialogue for the 284 delegates who gathered for the event. While much work remains ahead of us, in Bishop Edward J. Burns’ discernment of the synod body’s recommendations and in the implementation of those resolutions, I would like to briefly describe what I saw and how I felt during the synod event, the most anticipated moment in our journey thus far.

I was still a seminarian when the synod was announced by Bishop Burns, and at 28 years old with just one and a half years under my belt as a priest, I was one of the youngest voting members of the synod body. I am grateful to have been able to witness this event, and I believe that it could have a long-lasting impact on my priesthood. That is not just because of the good work that was accomplished, but also because of the many encounters with the faithful of our diocese, many of whom are experts in their respective fields and who are passionate about helping the Church to flourish in our local community. The collective brain trust in our diocese covers psychology and mental health, education, business, theology, charitable outreach, and so much more. It was encouraging, as a young priest, to realize how much God has blessed our local Church with diverse, competent, and enthusiastic leaders.

A significant portion of our time at the synod was dedicated to discussing the 376 resolutions that emerged from the listening sessions. I was encouraged by the calls from both priests and lay faithful for more evangelization, greater service to the marginalized and poor, renewed catechesis, enhanced support for families, stronger vocations outreach, a deeper Catholic identity in our schools, and a firm commitment to safe environment programs to protect and support all in our communities. Together, these calls point to a renewed vision for the Church in Dallas, one that is more faithful and dedicated to meeting the needs of our parishes and the broader community.

While the synod event is over, the work of implementation begins today. Much of the success of the synod rests on the shoulders of our bishop, our pastors, and all the faithful who will now bring the vision of the synod to life in our diocese, parishes, and schools. I am confident that the good work that God has begun in the Diocese of Dallas will be faithfully continued in His care and, by His grace, brought to a successful conclusion. Our Lady of Guadalupe, pray for us.

Father Alex Fry is parochial vicar at Christ the King Catholic Church in Dallas.

Cutline for featured image: Father Alex Fry, center, parochial vicar at Christ the King Catholic Parish in Dallas, joins his brother priests in prayer during the celebration of the closing Mass for the Diocese of Dallas Synod Assembly on Dec. 4 at the Dallas-Fort Worth Marriott hotel in Irving. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

