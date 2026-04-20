Skip to main content Scroll Top

‘Christ hears the cry of the people’ in the face of evil, pope says at Mass near Angola’s largest diamond mine

April 20, 2026

By Courtney Mares
OSV News

SAURIMO, Angola — Pope Leo XIV traveled to the heart of Angola’s diamond country April 20, urging the tens of thousands gathered at the papal Mass in the country’s northeast to trust that “Christ hears the cry of the people” in the face of evil.

On the eighth day of Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to Africa, the pope flew some 500 miles east of the Angolan capital Luanda to Saurimo, a city located near the country’s border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and about 20 miles from Angola’s largest diamond mine, Catoca.

Amid the exploitation long associated with Angola’s diamond industry, the pope delivered a homily in Portuguese that did not shy away from the social realities of a region long marked by resource extraction and inequality.

“We can see today how the hope of many people is frustrated by violence, exploited by the overbearing and defrauded by the rich,” Pope Leo said in his homily. “Consequently, when injustice corrupts hearts, the bread of all becomes the possession of a few.”

“In the face of these evils, Christ hears the cry of the people and renews our history by lifting us up from every fall, comforting us in every suffering, and encouraging us in our mission,” the pope said.

Local authorities estimated approximately 40,000 people gathered on the Saurimo esplanade under the hot sun for the Mass, with an additional 20,000 participating from beyond the boundaries of the liturgy’s secured area.

In Christ, the pope told the crowd, “the proclamation of our resurrection finds its voice.”

“Just as the Eucharist is the living bread that he never ceases to give us, so too his history knows no end. For this reason, the Risen One opens up our lives through the power of his Spirit and removes the end of our history, that is death,” the pope said.

“We did not come into the world to die. We were not born to become slaves either to the corruption of the flesh or that of the soul: Every form of oppression, violence, exploitation, and dishonesty negates the resurrection of Christ, the supreme gift of our freedom,” he added.

In his homily, the pope warned against replacing genuine faith with “superstitious practices, in which God becomes an idol that is sought only when it is advantageous to us and only for as long as it is” and “even the most beautiful gifts of the Lord, which are always for the care of his people, become a pretext, a prize, or a bargaining chip, and are misinterpreted by those who receive them.”

Pope Leo said that there are “erroneous motives for seeking Christ, particularly when he is considered to be a guru or a good luck charm,” but quickly added that the Lord “does not reject this insincere search but encourages its conversion.”

“Christ calls us to freedom,” the pope proclaimed to the Angolan Catholics.

Before the Mass, Pope Leo visited a nursing home that is home to 74 elderly residents ranging in age from 60 to 93. Many arrive in poor physical condition, brought by police who intervene after family members abandon them, often accusing them of witchcraft.

Staff at the home have noted that such accusations are increasingly being used as a pretext to avoid the burden of caring for aging relatives. One caregiver at the residence told Vatican News she saw the pope’s visit as “an immense lesson” for a society she believes must rediscover the value of its elders.

The visit was marked by moments of joy. Several residents danced in celebration of the pope’s presence, including one elderly man who danced using a cane.

Pope Leo addressed the staff and residents directly, calling the care of the most vulnerable a measure of a society’s moral health.

“The care of the weakest is a very important sign of the quality of the social life of a nation,” the pope said.

He added: “Let us not forget that the elderly are not only in need of assistance but first and foremost need to be listened to, because they preserve the wisdom of a people.”

Cutline for featured image: People cheer as Pope Leo XIV arrives to celebrate Mass at Saurimo esplanade in northeastern Angola April 20. (OSV News photo/Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022