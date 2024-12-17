Celebrating a season of joy, renewal, and hope

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

As we gather to celebrate the holy birth of Jesus Christ, our Savior, I pray that your Advent journey has been fruitful and that you and your loved ones are prepared to welcome the Christ Child into your hearts. May His presence bring a deep renewal of faith, filling your lives with love, hope, and peace.

This past year has been a remarkable journey for our diocesan family, highlighted by the Diocesan Synod Assembly held earlier this month. Together, we embarked on a path of discernment, reflection, and dialogue, seeking the guidance of the Holy Spirit to shape the future of our Church. I am deeply grateful for the faith-filled participation of so many of you in this historic moment. As we look forward to implementing the fruits of the synod, may we remain steadfast in our hope and commitment to the mission of Christ in our diocese.

During this joyous Christmas season, we are invited to embrace the joy and hope that the miracle of Bethlehem continues to bring to our lives. This sacred time of family gatherings and the exchange of gifts is also an opportunity to turn our thoughts and prayers to those in need. Let us remember the poor, the sick, the lonely, those fleeing war and violence, and those separated from or without family.

Together, let us ask God to comfort and embrace them with His love this Christmas. May we also pray for peace, kindness, and charity to abound in our world.

I humbly ask for your prayers for our Holy Father, Pope Francis, for the devoted priests and hardworking deacons of the Diocese of Dallas, for the success of our diocesan synod moving forward. Let us also remember to pray fervently for an increase in vocations to the priesthood, that more may answer the Lord’s call to serve His Church.

As we celebrate the birth of our Lord, may the joy of that first Christmas fill your hearts and homes. Be assured of my prayers for you and your loved ones, and I humbly ask that you remember me in yours.

Wishing you a very merry and blessed Christmas.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Bishop Edward J. Burns

Diocese of Dallas