Scroll Top
Celebrating a season of joy, renewal, and hope
December 17, 2024

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

As we gather to celebrate the holy birth of Jesus Christ, our Savior, I pray that your Advent journey has been fruitful and that you and your loved ones are prepared to welcome the Christ Child into your hearts. May His presence bring a deep renewal of faith, filling your lives with love, hope, and peace.

This past year has been a remarkable journey for our diocesan family, highlighted by the Diocesan Synod Assembly held earlier this month. Together, we embarked on a path of discernment, reflection, and dialogue, seeking the guidance of the Holy Spirit to shape the future of our Church. I am deeply grateful for the faith-filled participation of so many of you in this historic moment. As we look forward to implementing the fruits of the synod, may we remain steadfast in our hope and commitment to the mission of Christ in our diocese.

During this joyous Christmas season, we are invited to embrace the joy and hope that the miracle of Bethlehem continues to bring to our lives. This sacred time of family gatherings and the exchange of gifts is also an opportunity to turn our thoughts and prayers to those in need. Let us remember the poor, the sick, the lonely, those fleeing war and violence, and those separated from or without family.

Together, let us ask God to comfort and embrace them with His love this Christmas. May we also pray for peace, kindness, and charity to abound in our world.

I humbly ask for your prayers for our Holy Father, Pope Francis, for the devoted priests and hardworking deacons of the Diocese of Dallas, for the success of our diocesan synod moving forward. Let us also remember to pray fervently for an increase in vocations to the priesthood, that more may answer the Lord’s call to serve His Church.

As we celebrate the birth of our Lord, may the joy of that first Christmas fill your hearts and homes. Be assured of my prayers for you and your loved ones, and I humbly ask that you remember me in yours.

Wishing you a very merry and blessed Christmas.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Bishop Edward J. Burns
Diocese of Dallas

Related Posts

Retrospect: A look back at DCYC

FRISCO — Over a thousand youth from the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, plus hundreds of chaperones and volunteers, filled the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel & Convention Center with the buzz of worship and fellowship during this year’s Dallas Catholic Youth Conference, Feb. 16-18.

28 Feb 2024
A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Catechetical Sessions and Listening Sessions: What’s the Difference?

On Feb. 15, the final catechetical session concluded. This represented the end of one phase of the diocesan synodal process and the beginning of another. On March 26, the first public listening session will take place. Because these terms might be unclear, I thought it would be helpful to distinguish between the two and provide more information about these upcoming listening sessions.

24 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
‘We offer our prayers for peace’

A standing-room crowd filled the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe March 25 as Bishop Edward J. Burns joined Pope Francis and the universal Church in the Act of Consecration for Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

26 Mar 2022
Hundreds celebrate consecration of UD to Our Lady of Guadalupe

By Clare Venegas Special to The Texas Catholic A combined crowd of nearly 400 students, faculty, alumni, staff and friends…

15 May 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Eight men ordained to transitional diaconate

Declaring it “a day of jubilation for the Diocese of Dallas,” Bishop Edward J. Burns celebrated a Mass on April 23 for the ordination of eight men to the transitional diaconate at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Frisco.

24 Apr 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
‘Preaching for an encounter with God’

If the word homiletician isn’t in your personal vocabulary, maybe it should be. A homiletician could make a significant impact on your parish.

14 Jul 2022
A blessing for those who serve

On Saturday, Aug. 6, members of the Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Dallas Fire and Rescue, and other first responders joined Bishop Edward J. Burns at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe for a Blessing of the Fleet and the Diocesan Blue Mass in recognition and thanksgiving for their service.

11 Aug 2022
Building upon the growing faith at UTD

As Isaias Salgado stood amongst a crowd making their way into the new University Catholic Center at the University of Texas at Dallas on Aug. 28, he couldn’t help but smile.
“I really can’t put into words how amazing all this is,” said Salgado, a senior neuroscience major and member of the Newman Catholic Ministry, a Catholic student organization at UTD. “It’s amazing. It’s such a blessing.”

31 Aug 2022
‘Called to live life, proclaim life, and defend life’

Reminding the faithful that it is a gift from God, Bishop Edward J. Burns on Aug. 22 called on them to continue to proclaim the Gospel of life in their everyday lives.

27 Aug 2022
Embracing truth, celebrating faith with the synod

More than 300 people gathered Aug. 20 at Bishop Lynch High School to dialogue about Catholic social and moral teaching as well as the Church’s role in the world. The discussion was the latest in a series of listening sessions held as part of the preparatory phase of the Diocese of Dallas Synod.

26 Aug 2022
Record-breaking day for Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament benefits Catholic schools

By Michael Gresham The Texas Catholic Sunny skies and an equally sunny disposition permeated the scene Sept. 19 as a…

21 Sep 2022