Skip to main content Scroll Top

Catholic, Orthodox leaders condemn Russian attack on Kyiv cathedral

June 15, 2026

By Gina Christian
OSV News

Catholic and Orthodox leaders are expressing shock and outrage after a Russian drone strike heavily damaged a historic monastery complex in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a cathedral set ablaze.

The Dormition (Assumption) Cathedral at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO World Heritage site, sustained a direct hit amid a wave of June 14-15 attacks launched by Russia across Ukraine that targeted several cultural and residential structures.

The 11th-century monastery is “one of the most holy sites in the Orthodox world,” said Metropolitan Archbishop Borys A. Gudziak of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia in a June 14 Facebook post.

The combined barrage of missiles and drones launched by Russia killed at least 11 and wounded 53, according to Ukraine President Voldymyr Zelenskyy. Two children, ages 5 and 6, were injured in Kyiv.

Among the dead were five first responders in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Zelenskyy inspected the damage to the Dormition Cathedral, climbing up with a delegation onto the roof, more than 8,600 square feet of which had been torched.

According to its website, the Lavra — the name of which, derived from Greek, signifies a monastery of particular importance — is “the first and the most ancient monastery on the territory of contemporary Ukraine.”

The site — founded by the monks Anthony and Theodosius, declared “venerable” among Orthodox Christians — is one of three lavras in Ukraine “consecrated in honour of the Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos,” said the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra on its website.

In 1941, retreating Red Army forces detonated mines in the cathedral, which was then looted from 1941-1943 by Nazi invaders. Full restoration of the church was completed in 2000.

“The Russian occupiers have once again attacked our capital in an inhumane manner,” lamented Bishop Vitalii Kryvytskyi of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kyiv-Zhytomyr in a June 15 Facebook post.

He noted that “‘Orthodox’ Russia is destroying Orthodox shrines.”

“They will probably say again that the Ukrainian air defense is to blame,” Bishop Kryvytskyi said. “But if Russia had not attacked Ukraine, our air defense would not have had to work. We are grateful to our air defense soldiers, as well as to all the Defenders of Ukraine, for the protection they have provided us during all these terrible years.”

Russia has denied attacking the Lavra, although Zelenskyy noted in an official statement that “it has been confirmed that two Russian drones deliberately targeted the part of the city” where both the Lavra and the Mystetskyi Arsenal, a museum and art exhibition space, are situated.

Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine, primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, said in a June 15 X post that Russia’s attack on the cathedral was “another Russian crime against humanity, against history, against Christianity.”

“What more must the Kremlin Antichrist do for the world to realize that decisive action must be taken so that the Russian terror against Ukraine and the very principles of peace comes to an end?” the metropolitan said.

Invoking a beloved Eastern Christian title of Mary as “God-bearer,” he added, “Most Holy Theotokos, stop Herod!”

Archbishop Gudziak said the strike was “a summons to all Orthodox to speak out.”

Bishop Kryvytskyi expressed his “sincere condolences to the Orthodox brothers and sisters, the families of the dead and wounded, all residents of the city, institutions and organizations that suffered today,” adding, “and not only in Kyiv.”

“May God give us the strength to restore the life destroyed in all the affected areas and not allow us to become ill with hatred, a thirst for death and destruction — that terrible disease that has taken hold of our northeastern neighbors,” he said.

Russia’s war on Ukraine, which continues attacks launched in 2014, has been classified as a genocide in multiple reports by the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy and The Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.

Well over 700 religious sites in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed due to Russian attacks, according to several monitoring groups.

Cutline for featured image: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko visit the Dormition Orthodox Cathedral of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv June 15. The lavra was hit during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine. (OSV News photo/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service handout vis Reuters)

Related Posts

Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Seminarian awaits return to seminary in Ukraine

Francisco Moran said it was God’s will that motivated him as a 23-year-old working as an elementary school teacher’s aide in Navarro County to stand before thousands of people in Rio de Janeiro and publicly commit to pursuing a vocation in the priesthood. Seven years into his assignment to the Redemptoris Mater seminary in war-torn Ukraine, Moran sat in a dining hall at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and similarly said, “If it’s His will for me to go back, then with His will I’ll go back.”

11 Apr 2022
Pope calls for end to horror, madness of war, on anniversary war in Ukraine

Marking the six-month anniversary of the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for prayers for an end to “the horror of war.”

24 Aug 2022
Pope calls for Mideast cease-fire; prays for peace in Ukraine, Haiti

Pope Francis called again for “an immediate cease-fire on all fronts” in the Middle East, urging leaders to “pursue the paths of diplomacy and dialogue to achieve peace.”

14 Oct 2024
Ukrainian pilgrims gather at Lourdes to pray for peace in homeland and in the world

As Russia’s war on Ukraine approaches its 11th year, thousands of Ukrainians from all over the world gathered at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France to pray for peace in their homeland and throughout the world.

22 Oct 2024
Pope prays for dialogue, reconciliation, peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis prayed for a conversion of hearts and a start to dialogue, reconciliation, and peace in a letter marking the 1,000th day since Russia launched its large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

19 Nov 2024
Amid darkness of Ukraine war, religious sisters bring light, hope and purpose to villages

As the full-scale Russian invasion in Ukraine reached a tragic threshold of three years Feb. 24, religious sisters are bringing rays of sunshine to those who don’t know how to smile anymore, including children whose carefree childhood disappeared, and farmers, whose fields are mined and useless.

24 Feb 2025
Amsterdam unwraps papal ‘birthday gift’: St. Nicholas Basilica is named co-cathedral

The elevation Mass of St. Nicholas Basilica in Amsterdam to co-cathedral attracted a large crowd of attendees and dignitaries from home and abroad to the Dutch capital on March 8.

14 Mar 2025
Ukrainian president speaks with Pope Leo, invites him to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Pope Leo XIV for his support of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and he invited the newly-elected pontiff to visit the war-torn nation.

13 May 2025
Pope to Ukrainian Greek Catholics: ‘God will have the last word,’ ‘life will conquer death’

Amid Russia’s war on Ukraine, the faith of Ukrainians is being “sorely tested,” but God “will have the last word, and life will conquer death,” said Pope Leo XIV.

01 Jul 2025
Pope: Vatican still ready to host peace talks between Russia, Ukraine

Meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Pope Leo XIV reiterated his willingness to host representatives of Russia and Ukraine at the Vatican for peace negotiations.

09 Jul 2025