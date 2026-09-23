Skip to main content Scroll Top

Canadian Catholics stand with Jewish brethren following synagogue attack in Ontario

September 23, 2026

By The Catholic Register, OSV News

BELLEVILLE, Ontario — A gunman targeted an eastern Ontario synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

A police officer who was stationed outside the Sons of Jacob synagogue in Belleville to protect the congregation inside on the evening of Sept. 20 was wounded in the shootout and remained hospitalized Sept. 23.

The suspected gunman, later identified by the Belleville Police Service as Sean Ward, 29, is alleged to have opened fire on Smith with a shotgun. Smith returned fire, leaving Ward, of Quinte West, with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Although multiple shots pierced one of the synagogue’s windows, no congregation members were injured, and the suspect was never able to breach the building.

Belleville police confirmed the identities of the suspect and officer at a Sept. 21 news conference. Smith, who has been with the Belleville Police Service since 2013, is at Belleville General Hospital in its intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

A day after the shooting, Father Luis Melo, director of the Archdiocese of Toronto’s Office for Ecumenical and Interfaith Relations, wrote The Catholic Register, Canada’s national Catholic newspaper based in Toronto.

“We stand in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters following the shooting outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Our prayers are with the Jewish community, especially those directly affected by this act of violence. All people must be free to worship in safety and peace,” he said.

Karen Shannon, director of communications for the Archdiocese of Kingston, said that at the morning Mass Sept. 21 at St. Joseph Church, just a few blocks down from the synagogue, Father Rod MacNeil led the congregation in prayer for the Sons of Jacob community and all affected by “this devastating and horrific situation.”

According to Belleville Deputy Police Chief Sheri Meeks and Kristy Denette, a spokesperson for Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, the officer was already stationed outside the building as services commenced inside — a measure that synagogues across the province have been implementing.

Toronto Police Services increased its presence across the city as members of the Jewish community observed Rosh Hashanah from Sept. 11 to 13 and Yom Kippur on Sept. 20 and 21.

The report also highlighted that the decision follows an alarming increase in hate-motivated incidents targeting Jewish communities in Toronto and elsewhere. Since Oct. 7, 2023, and the Hamas attacks on Israel, Toronto Police have made 573 arrests and filed 1,398 charges in connection with demonstrations, protests, and hate-motivated offenses against the Jewish community.

Similar increases in presence have been confirmed by the Durham Regional Police Service, York Regional Police, Barrie Police Services, and the Ottawa Police Service among others.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford released statements condemning the shooting in Belleville.

“Jewish people must be able to worship safely. To live free, open, proud Jewish lives. Canada’s government will do everything in our power to support law enforcement in ensuring that the perpetrator is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. My thoughts are with the injured officer and his family, and the entire Jewish community,” Carney’s post on X read.

In a similar post, Ford said he was “disgusted” by the shooting and said his thoughts were with the Jewish community in Belleville and across Ontario, “who have every right to gather and worship safely and without fear.”

“I expect that all those responsible are arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. My thoughts are also with the police officer who was shot, along with their family and loved ones,” his statement said.

Cutline for featured image: Police investigators talk at the scene of a shooting at Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, Sept. 21, where a police officer was shot outside a Yom Kippur gathering the day before. A 29-year-old man armed with a shotgun opened fire on the officer outside the synagogue and triggered a shootout involving as many as 30 shots, province police officials said Sept. 21. (OSV News photo/Patrick Doyle, Reuters)

Related Posts

Pope arrives in Canada focused on elders and on repentance

By Cindy Wooden Catholic News Service EDMONTON, Alberta — After a flight of more than 10 hours from Rome, Pope…

25 Jul 2022
Honor elders, learn gentle way of faith sharing from them, pope says

Celebrating the feast day of Jesus’ grandparents, Pope Francis not only urged people to honor their elders, but he asked them to think about what they will hand on to future generations.

27 Jul 2022
Providence allowed airport chaplains to be available to help Delta crash victims, priest says

By Luke MandatoOSV News TORONTO — Father John Mullins wasn’t at his normal posting at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport when his…

25 Feb 2025
With jobs disappearing, cardinal says he ‘rejoiced’ at pope’s name choice

Cardinal Michael Czerny said that when Cardinal Robert F. Prevost was elected pope and chose the name Leo XIV, “I rejoiced; I really rejoiced.”

14 May 2025
Bishops: Affordable housing, just wages, environmental safeguards reduce food insecurity

“Give us this day our daily bread.” With those words from the Lord’s Prayer, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops is framing a new national reflection on food insecurity.

25 Nov 2025
At least 15 killed in anti-Jewish terror attack at Bondi Beach in Australia

Two gunmen targeted Jewish beachgoers at an event celebrating the first day of Hanukkah in an apparent terror attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, New South Wales police said.

14 Dec 2025
Pope condemns ‘antisemitic violence,’ ‘terrorist massacre’ in Sydney

Condemning the attack on Jews celebrating Hanukkah in Sydney, Pope Leo XIV said, “Enough with these forms of antisemitic violence! We must eradicate hatred from our hearts.”

15 Dec 2025
Detroit archbishop: Catholics ‘stand in solidarity’ with Jewish community after synagogue attack

Hours after a terrorist gunman attacked a synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Detroit Archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger called for prayers and said Catholics in southeast Michigan “stand in solidarity” with their Jewish brothers and sisters.

13 Mar 2026
Pope Leo XIV meets head of Israel’s Holocaust memorial center

Pope Leo XIV met with the head of Israel’s Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center at the Vatican March 23.

24 Mar 2026
Catholic, Orthodox leaders condemn Russian attack on Kyiv cathedral

Catholic and Orthodox leaders are expressing shock and outrage after a Russian drone strike heavily damaged a historic monastery complex in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a cathedral set ablaze.

15 Jun 2026
Diocese in Nigeria mourns death of priest killed in machete attack

Police in northern Nigeria are investigating the murder of a priest who was killed in an apparent roadside ambush.

04 Aug 2026
Embrace ‘deep spiritual bonds’ between Jews and Catholics, says bishop in Yom Kippur message

As the Jewish community marks the holiest day of its year, a U.S. Catholic bishop is extending his “warmest wishes,” while urging Catholics to reject antisemitism and recall the “deep spiritual bonds” between Jews and Catholics.

21 Sep 2026