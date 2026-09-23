Canadian Catholics stand with Jewish brethren following synagogue attack in Ontario

By The Catholic Register, OSV News

BELLEVILLE, Ontario — A gunman targeted an eastern Ontario synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

A police officer who was stationed outside the Sons of Jacob synagogue in Belleville to protect the congregation inside on the evening of Sept. 20 was wounded in the shootout and remained hospitalized Sept. 23.

The suspected gunman, later identified by the Belleville Police Service as Sean Ward, 29, is alleged to have opened fire on Smith with a shotgun. Smith returned fire, leaving Ward, of Quinte West, with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Although multiple shots pierced one of the synagogue’s windows, no congregation members were injured, and the suspect was never able to breach the building.

Belleville police confirmed the identities of the suspect and officer at a Sept. 21 news conference. Smith, who has been with the Belleville Police Service since 2013, is at Belleville General Hospital in its intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

A day after the shooting, Father Luis Melo, director of the Archdiocese of Toronto’s Office for Ecumenical and Interfaith Relations, wrote The Catholic Register, Canada’s national Catholic newspaper based in Toronto.

“We stand in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters following the shooting outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Our prayers are with the Jewish community, especially those directly affected by this act of violence. All people must be free to worship in safety and peace,” he said.

Karen Shannon, director of communications for the Archdiocese of Kingston, said that at the morning Mass Sept. 21 at St. Joseph Church, just a few blocks down from the synagogue, Father Rod MacNeil led the congregation in prayer for the Sons of Jacob community and all affected by “this devastating and horrific situation.”

According to Belleville Deputy Police Chief Sheri Meeks and Kristy Denette, a spokesperson for Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, the officer was already stationed outside the building as services commenced inside — a measure that synagogues across the province have been implementing.

Toronto Police Services increased its presence across the city as members of the Jewish community observed Rosh Hashanah from Sept. 11 to 13 and Yom Kippur on Sept. 20 and 21.

The report also highlighted that the decision follows an alarming increase in hate-motivated incidents targeting Jewish communities in Toronto and elsewhere. Since Oct. 7, 2023, and the Hamas attacks on Israel, Toronto Police have made 573 arrests and filed 1,398 charges in connection with demonstrations, protests, and hate-motivated offenses against the Jewish community.

Similar increases in presence have been confirmed by the Durham Regional Police Service, York Regional Police, Barrie Police Services, and the Ottawa Police Service among others.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford released statements condemning the shooting in Belleville.

“Jewish people must be able to worship safely. To live free, open, proud Jewish lives. Canada’s government will do everything in our power to support law enforcement in ensuring that the perpetrator is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. My thoughts are with the injured officer and his family, and the entire Jewish community,” Carney’s post on X read.

In a similar post, Ford said he was “disgusted” by the shooting and said his thoughts were with the Jewish community in Belleville and across Ontario, “who have every right to gather and worship safely and without fear.”

“I expect that all those responsible are arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. My thoughts are also with the police officer who was shot, along with their family and loved ones,” his statement said.

Cutline for featured image: Police investigators talk at the scene of a shooting at Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, Sept. 21, where a police officer was shot outside a Yom Kippur gathering the day before. A 29-year-old man armed with a shotgun opened fire on the officer outside the synagogue and triggered a shootout involving as many as 30 shots, province police officials said Sept. 21. (OSV News photo/Patrick Doyle, Reuters)